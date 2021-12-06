Heavy snow and strong winds are expected across the UK tomorrow as Storm Barra hits.

The Met Office has issued weather warnings for most areas of the country, with Storm Barra moving in from the west.

A weather warning of heavy snow is in place across northern England and Scotland.

Heavy snow weather warning for Storm Barra

A Met Office spokesman said: “Heavy snow is expected across Northern England and Scotland brining likely travel disruption, especially over higher routes.”

This is what to expect in those areas according to The Met Office:

Possible travel delays on roads stranding some vehicles and passengers

Possible delays or cancellations to rail and air travel

There is a slight chance that some rural communities could become cut off

There is a small chance that power cuts will occur and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, may be affected

Strong wind weather warning for Storm Barra

Elsewhere, The Met Office is warning strong winds are set to affect must of the UK, with all of Wales and England subject to a yellow weather warning, as well as parts of Eastern Scotland.

The warnings are due to the emergence of Storm Barra.

Frank Saunders is a Chief Meteorologist at the Met Office. He said: “Strong winds arriving across the west through Tuesday morning, will spread inland and reach eastern areas through the afternoon and early evening.

“Gusts of 45-50 mph are expected widely, with 60-70 mph in exposed coastal locations. The strongest winds will ease across inland areas into the overnight period.”

What to expect from Storm Barra

Deputy Chief Meteorologist, Brent Walker said: “A band of rain will turn to snow across northern England and Scotland through Tuesday.

“Two to five cm of snow is expected to accumulate quite widely across the warning area, but locally this could reach ten cm, particularly in parts of the Southern Uplands and Highlands.”

He added: “Strong south-easterly winds will also lead to snow drifting in places, particularly over the highest routes, adding to poor visibilities.”

Storm Barra - the second named storm of the season - is a name selected as part of the Name Our Storms collaboration with Irish forecasters Met Éireann and Dutch forecasters KNMI.