Christmas is supposed to be a time for relaxing, meeting up with friends, and enjoying yourself.
Maybe you put on a nice festive movie to get in the spirit like Love Actually or It's A Wonderful Life.
But not everyone chooses to sit down and watch a calm Christmas film - some watch movies that although are festive are stressful.
With top ten least relaxing now revealed by Honcho who collected data from popular movie review site Rotten Tomatoes.
Some films on the list may surprise you as they might not strike you as Christmas films.
The yearly debated movie Die Hard took the crown as the most stressful Christmas movie to watch.
Family Classic Home Alone is also noted as stressful, as young Kevin McCallister battles against two robbers.
See if you're favourite Christmas film made the list.
The Most Stressful Christmas Movies:
- Die Hard (1988)
- How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
- A Christmas Story (1983)
- The Shop Around the Corner
- Home Alone
- A Very Harold Kumar Christmas
- Better Watch Out (2016)
- Bad Santa
- A Christmas Horror Story
- Tokyo Godfathers
