ITV's The Masked Singer has revealed its lastest cast of characters before the return of series three in early 2022.
The popular singing show sees mystery guests perform in front of a judging panel before they have to guess who is behind the mask.
In this series, there will be 12 new characters for the famous faces to step into.
Snow Leopard will take to the stage in a green velvet winter jacket and Firework will debut in a red, orange and yellow costume.
Representing Scotland will be Babpipes, in a green and red tartan outfit.
READ MORE: Matt Hancock admits affair 'blew up every part of his life' in ITV interview
Doughnuts and Traffic Cone will join the line-up, with Mushroom, Lionfish, Panda and Rockhopper the penguin.
I spy, I spy with my little eye 👁 The Masked Singer SERIES 3! 🦞🎶🍄🐩🐰❄️ #MaskedSingerUK pic.twitter.com/BXGovTUPOx— The Masked Singer UK (@MaskedSingerUK) November 30, 2021
Comedian Joel Dommett will once again host the series, which is set to air in early 2022.
Presenter Davina McCall, singer Rita Ora, broadcaster Jonathan Ross and comedian Mo Gilligan are returning as the celebrity panel.
Girls Aloud singer Nicola Roberts won the first series as Queen Bee, and Joss Stone took the second series crown dressed as Sausage.
The celebrity line-up for series three is yet to be revealed.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.