Ofgem has lifted the cap on how much people can claim in compensation after Storm Arwen.

Storm Arwen has left thousands of people in the North of England and Scotland still waiting for their power to be reconnected.

As a result, the government regulator has launched a review into the response of energy network companies to the storm.

A £700 cap on compensation has also been lifted and those affected by storm damage will be able to claim £70 for each 12-hour period they are left without power, after an initial £70 for the first 48 hours.

Aftermath of Storm Arwen in Cheshire (PA)

Jonathan Brearley, Ofgem’s chief executive said: “We understand this is a really worrying time for people who are without heat and power as the severity of Storm Arwen has hit homes and businesses in the North of England and Scotland. The effects of Storm Arwen are still being felt with 10,500 homes still without power.

“We accept the network companies have been working in challenging conditions, but until every home in Britain has power restored, that relentless effort must continue.”

He added: “We are launching a review into how the storm has been handled. We have strict rules on how network companies need to operate in these circumstances, and we will take action if needed.”

How to claim compensation for power loss due to Storm Arwen?





Different electricity distribution companies have different claim mechanisms, so to find out how to make a claim you need to contact your distribution company.

You can use the Energy Networks Association's network operator finder tool on Ofgem's website.

All you'll need is your postcode to find out who your network distribution company is.