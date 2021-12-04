With Christmas and a new year on the horizon there will be a number of end of year lists published in the coming weeks including everyone’s favourite – baby names.
BabyCentre, the UK’s most trusted parenting site, has revealed the country’s most popular baby names, including a top 100 list for boys and girls.
On top of this, they’ve even listed names falling out of fashion and at risk of going extinct.
Noah, Oliver and Mohammed remain popular names for boys while Olivia, Sophie and Lily are consistently chosen for parents of baby girls.
Although it’s bad news for anyone named Roger, Clifford and Clive with their name at risk of going extinct.
While Maud, Muriel and Tina seem to be unpopular names for girls.
Most popular UK baby names by year
Top 100 baby names for boys
1. Muhammad
2. Noah
3. Oliver
4. George
5. Leo
6. Theo
7. Freddie
8. Harry
9. Jack
10. Arthur
11. Charlie
12. Ryan
13. Ethan
14. Henry
15. Archie
16. Finley
17. Lucas
18. Oscar
19. Jacob
20. Thomas
21. Isaac
22. Adam
23. Alfie
24. Elijah
25. Jaxon
26. Aiden
27. Louie
28. Joshua
29. Luca
30. Tommy
31. James
32. Max
33. Daniel
34. Reuben
35. Liam
36. Teddy
37. Arlo
38. Alexander
39. Logan
40. Jayden
41. William
42. Michael
43. Theodore
44. Mason
45. Yusuf
46. Rory
47. Ezra
48. Albie
49. Dylan
50. Caleb
51. Nathan
52. Roman
53. Jude
54. Ollie
55. Benjamin
56. Myles
57. Ayaan
58. Finn
59. Zachary
60. Zayn
61. Joseph
62. Samuel
63. Hugo
64. Ali
65. Sebastian
66. Reggie
67. Hunter
68. Kai
69. Harrison
70. Rowan
71. David
72. Edward
73 Alex
74. Ronnie
75. Toby
76. Riley
77. Jesse
78. Luke
79. Omar
80. Ibrahim
81. Frankie
82. Blake
83. Gabriel
84. Jason
85. Grayson
86. Levi
87. Jasper
88. Eli
89. Milo
90. Abdul
91. Matthew
92. Asher
93. John
94. Hudson
95. Carter
96. Nathaniel
97. Jake
98. Leon
99. Bobby
100. Stanley
Top 100 baby names for girls
1. Olivia
2. Sophia
3. Lily
4. Amelia
5. Ava
6. Mia
7. Isla
8. Freya
9. Ella
10. Rosie
11. Aria
12. Ivy
13. Emily
14. Grace
15. Isabella
16. Poppy
17. Mila
18. Evie
19. Maya
20. Willow
21. Hannah
22. Sophie
23. Luna
24. Zara
25. Florence
26. Layla
27. Daisy
28. Elsie
29. Evelyn
30. Phoebe
31. Millie
32. Nur
33. Sienna
34. Charlotte
35. Emilia
36. Zoe
37. Ada
38. Alice
39. Fatima
40. Eva
41. Ruby
42. Sarah
43. Hallie
44. Chloe
45. Maisie
46. Isabelle
47. Ayla
48. Emma
49. Maryam
50. Scarlett
51. Matilda
52. Ellie
53. Lyla
54. Harper
55. Molly
56. Jessica
57. Eliza
58. Thea
59. Arabella
60. Eliana
61. Leah
62. Violet
63. Maria
64. Erin
65. Lucy
66. Lottie
67. Holly
68. Aurora
69. Robyn
70. Imogen
71. Penelope
72. Anna
73. Bonnie
74. Iris
75. Jasmine
76. Maeve
77. Eleanor
78. Kiara
79. Gracie
80. Esme
81. Abigail
82. Rose
83. Bella
84. Delilah
85. Nancy
86. Elizabeth
87. Amelie
88. Orla
89. Amber
90. Georgia
91. Gianna
92. Eden
93. Lola
94. Lara
95. Hazel
96. Clara
97. Summer
98. Mirhan
99. Elodie
100. Olive
Boy names at risk
- Clive
- Daryl
- Dwayne
- Dwight
- Elliot
- Hubert
- Leslie
- Maurice
- Norman
- Piers
- Roger
- Royston
- Vernon
Girl names at risk
- Barbara
- Bertha
- Doreen
- Doris
- Gertrude
- Glenda
- Kerry Marjorie
- Maud
- Muriel
- Pauline
- Phullis
- Tina
- Tonya
