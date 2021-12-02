X Factor star and pop icon Leona Lewis is heading on a Christmas tour in 2022.
She will be performing 12 dates across the UK, beginning in Glasgow and finishing in Brighton.
The show will see Lewis singing some Christmas classics and the greatest hits from her rereleased bestseller album Christmas, With Love.
On Instagram, Lewis wrote: "I can't believe I'm actually saying this, I've dreamt of this tour for so long. To create memories together at Christmas is going to be magical.
"I can’t wait to see you and sing along with you all!"
Best known for its lead single ‘One More Sleep’, 2013’s Christmas, With Love helped Lewis break the record for the most Top 5 hits for a British female solo artist.
The hit single ‘Bleeding Love' has been streamed more than two billion times since 2008, reaching No.1 in 35 countries.
How to get tickets
Tickets go on sale on Friday December 3 at 9.30am via Ticketmaster.
Leona Lewis 2022 UK tour dates
November 30: SEC Armadillo, Glasgow
December 1: City Hall, Newcastle
December 3: Cliffs Pavilion, Southend
December 4: Bournemouth International Centre
December 6: Royal Concern Hall, Nottingham
December 7: Eventim Apollo, London
December 9: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena
December 1: M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool
December 12: Bridgewater Hall, Manchester
December 14: Sheffield City Hall
December 15: Birmingham Utilita Arena
December 17: The Brighton Centre
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.