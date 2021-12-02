X Factor star and pop icon Leona Lewis is heading on a Christmas tour in 2022.

She will be performing 12 dates across the UK, beginning in Glasgow and finishing in Brighton.

The show will see Lewis singing some Christmas classics and the greatest hits from her rereleased bestseller album Christmas, With Love.

On Instagram, Lewis wrote: "I can't believe I'm actually saying this, I've dreamt of this tour for so long. To create memories together at Christmas is going to be magical. 

"I can’t wait to see you and sing along with you all!"

Best known for its lead single ‘One More Sleep’, 2013’s Christmas, With Love helped Lewis break the record for the most Top 5 hits for a British female solo artist.

The hit single ‘Bleeding Love' has been streamed more than two billion times since 2008, reaching No.1 in 35 countries.

How to get tickets

Tickets go on sale on Friday December 3 at 9.30am via Ticketmaster.

Leona Lewis 2022 UK tour dates

November 30: SEC Armadillo, Glasgow

December 1: City Hall, Newcastle

December 3: Cliffs Pavilion, Southend

December 4: Bournemouth International Centre

December 6: Royal Concern Hall, Nottingham

December 7: Eventim Apollo, London

December 9: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

December 1: M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool

December 12: Bridgewater Hall, Manchester

December 14: Sheffield City Hall

December 15: Birmingham Utilita Arena

December 17: The Brighton Centre