Broadcaster ITV has announced its planned schedule for the Christmas period, with highlights of The Larkins's festive special and All-Star Musicals at Christmas.
Viewers can expect special hour-long episodes of both Emmerdale and Coronation Street across Christmas Eve, Day, and Boxing Day.
Plus if you're a fan of dogs then icon Paul O Grady is back with his show Paul O Grady: For The Love of Dogs at Christmas on Christmas Day at 5.30pm.
On Christmas Eve, Gino D'acampo returns with Gino's Italian Family Adventure: A Festive Feast at 6.30pm.

For game show fans, there are loads of options to choose from including, Tipping Point: Lucky Starts Christmas (Christmas Eve, 3.55pm), The Chase Celebrity Christmas Special (Christmas Eve, 5.30pm), The Chase Celebrity Christmas Special (Boxing Day, 6pm), Celebrity Catchphrase: Christmas Special (Boxing Day 8pm).
On Christmas day, festive movies Santa Claus: The Movie will air mid-afternoon, and fan-favorite Love Actually will be on screens in the evening.
Bradley Walsh returns with his son Barney in a Christmas special at 9pm on Christmas Eve for Bradley and Barney: Breaking Dad at Christmas.
Also for fans of Ant and Dec they're back with Saturday Night Takeaway Presents: Double Trouble on Boxing Day at 4.15pm.
