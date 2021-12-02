Customers using the Natwest and RBS banking apps have reported issues with mobile banking apps.
Reports first began to appear on Down Detector, a service for reporting website outages, for RBS at 6.57am while the Natwest outage began at 6.53am.
Across both mobile banking apps, 56-57 per cent of users are unable to access their mobile banking.
Both RBS and Natwest bank customers are reporting issues with online banking as well.
Natwest looking into user reports
Natwest said it was "not aware of any congoing issues" with the mobile banking app.
Responding to a customer on social media, Natwest said: "We are not aware of any ongoing issues with our mobile app, however thank you for bringing this to our attention we will take a look into this."
Users took to Twitter to voice their issues.
The outage is affecting customers across the country.
@NatWest_Help what's wrong with the app this morning? It's not my WiFi as everything else is fine and it is happening on my daughter's app too! Just to clarify its NOT my WiFi. Thanks pic.twitter.com/x4zGxKHiF8— 🌛🦋 MissNixynix🦋🌜 (@nixynoo82) December 2, 2021
Royal Bank of Scotland working to resolve issue
RBS has responded to some customers on social media, describing "an issue with the mobile app and online banking".
A spokesperson for RBS tweeted: "We are aware of an issue with the the mobile app and online banking and the team are working hard to get this resolved."
