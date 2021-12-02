Brits have been left in little doubt that the winter months have arrived with snowfall in large parts of the UK un the past week.

Following Storm Arwen, the extreme conditions show no signs of calming down, according to predictions from the Met Office.

Freezing temperatures, wind and rain are set to continue as snow and cooler temperatures are predicted to hit over the next few days.

Wednesday evening saw many inland areas clear and frosty for a time while patchy rain and snow also affected some western and southern areas of the UK.

Thursday (2 December) will see many areas experience plenty of chilly sunshine.

Snow and hail showers in northern Scotland will ease, but wintry showers will fringe eastern coastal counties.

Northwest UK will also see rain and hill snow later on in the day.

The Met Office outlook for Friday (3 December) to Sunday (5 December) said: “Unsettled with showers or longer spells of rain. Some snow at times in the north, mainly over hills. Often windy, particularly in the southwest on Saturday. Rather cold.”

What will the weather be like next week?





Looking further ahead, the Met Office forecast for Sunday 5 December to Tuesday 14 December said unsettled weather will dominate, with spells of wet and windy weather interspersed by interludes of sunshine and showers.

More prolonged spells of rain are also possible, with these being heavy at times.

Initially, these are more likely across the south and west, “although the greatest risk probably transfers north through the period, which could then see rain turning wintry at times,” said the Met Office.

It will be generally cold, with milder interludes briefly in the south. Overnight frost and icy patches are also likely throughout this period.