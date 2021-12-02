Sports Direct are offering up to 70% off selected Premier League shirts.
The sale includes shirts from teams such as Liverpool, Manchester United and Manchester City.
But you'll need to be quick as the sale is only on until the end of Thursday December 2.
For example you can get a Liverpool home shirt from the 2020/21 Premier League season for £20, which is down from £69.99.
Additionally, a Liverpool Junior home shirt from the same season is available at £15, which is a reduction from £54.99.
Many other Premier League sides have shirts from the 2020/21 season available at a similar discount, including Chelsea, Tottenham, Arsenal and Newcastle United.
The sale is not just limited to Premier League sides either, with the likes of Barcelona, Real Madrid and Inter Milan having their away kits at a reduced price.
Taking the sale up to this season, you can also buy a Junior Rangers home shirt for £33.50 which is down from £44.99.
To go and buy one of the discounted shirts visit the Sports Direct website here.
