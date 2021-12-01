Spotify's annual gift for music lovers is almost here but when will it actually drop?

Spotify's annual feature rounds up its listeners' year in music and podcasts, individually and around the world.

The music streaming app has been teasing fans with a countdown and tried to quench are excitement by launching a collab with Netflix with their new hub.

The round-up has become a popular social media trend too with users sharing their listening habits with their followers.

When is the Spotify Wrapped 2021 release date?





A woman listening to music on her headphones. Credit: Canva

Spotify is yet to confirm an exact release date for its Unwrapped feature.

The streaming platform usually releases the snapshot at the beginning of December.

Last year, Unwrapped dropped on December 2 while in 2019, it arrived on December 5.

But on Monday, November 8, Spotify told its users to "get ready" for its 2021 run.

In an email to its listeners, the platform said: "It's almost that time of year again, 2021 Wrapped is coming soon!

"Who will your top artist be?

"What about your most played track?

"Which genres will reign supreme at the top of your charts?"

Spotify teased that the answers to all these questions will be released soon and encouraged its customers to rediscover their favourites from Unwrapped 2020 until then.

Spotify's most popular artists of 2020

Last year, the platform revealed its most-streamed artist as Drake which was closely followed by Juice WRLD and Eminem.

Bad Bunny Drake J Balvin Juice WRLD The Weeknd

Spotify's most popular female artists of 2020

Billie Eilish retained her crown as the most popular female artist on Spotify with Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande claiming second and third place.

Billie Eilish Taylor Swift Ariana Grande Dua Lipa Hasley

See the full breakdown of Spotify 2020 trends here.

How to view your Spotify Wrapped

When Spotify 2021 is released, your individual insights will be available to see under the "Uniquely Yours" tab.

You can also view all of your round ups from previous years here too.

The Uniquely Yours tab also includes the songs you have on repeat, a personalised "Daily Drive" playlist and a personal throwback of your favourite tunes in the "Your Time Capsule" feature.