The Royal Mail has urged customers to order their Christmas gifts well in advance to avoid disappointment this Christmas.
As the festive month gets underway, the parcel delivery firm has warned customers to order their online gifts and shopping well in advance, and to post their festive greetings early, to help its postmen and women deliver the bumper festive mailbag.
Royal Mail reveal latest recommended posting dates for Christmas 2021
Saturday 18 December
- 2nd class
- 2nd class signed for
- Royal Mail 48
Tuesday 21 December
- 1st class
- 1st class signed for
Thursday 23 December
- Special Delivery Guaranteed
Further information can be found on the Royal Mail website.
Royal Mail release Christmas stamps for 2021
Amid the Christmas warning, Royal Mail has unveiled its new stamp collection for Christmas 2021 featuring scenes from the Nativity.
The new stamps are illustrated by internationally renowned artist, Jorge Cocco.
The illustrations warmly reflect the Biblical story of the Nativity from the Annunciation through to the journey of the Magi and the birth of Christ.
Cocco’s work has won numerous awards and been acquired by important collectors. His work has been exhibited by 16 museums throughout the world.
Royal Mail also worked with Dr Andrew Davison Starbridge Associate Professor in Theology and Natural Sciences at the University of Cambridge on the stamp issue.
David Gold, Director of External Affairs and Policy at the Royal Mail said: “For many, the launch of our annual Christmas stamps marks the start of their festive planning.
“We hope that people will appreciate these beautiful illustrations of the Christmas Story, and that they will be encouraged to post their cards and parcels early this year.”
The stamps are on sale from today (2 November) and will be available at the Royal Mail website, by phone on 03457 641 641 and in 7,000 Post Offices across the UK.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.