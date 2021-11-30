Attention all coffee lovers, Costa is giving away one million free drinks during December.
The coffee shop chain is spreading some festive joy by gifting one million free drink vouchers to Costa Club app members.
The exclusive giveaway starts from December 1 and will run until December 17 2021.
Whether you're crazy about cappuccinos or you prefer a classic cuppa, here's how you can be in with a chance of a free drink.
A Costa Coffee spokesperson said: “Connecting with friends or family over a coffee can be a simple yet powerful moment.
"As the season for giving approaches, we’re excited to announce our one million free drinks giveaway via our Costa Club app in the hope that we can encourage our members to make someone’s day with a simple, but kind gesture of a cup of their favourite coffee.
"We also hope our one million free drink giveaway sparks not only a bit of joy but also encourages precious conversations and the great feeling making someone else’s day a bit brighter.”
READ MORE: Costa and M&S announce major change coming in 2022
READ MORE: Costa Coffee reveals shortlist for the Costa Book Awards 2021
How to get a free drink from Costa
We're all about sharing the love this Christmas! We'll be giving away 1 million drinks in our app this festive period for you to gift it to someone you love. Keep your eyes on the app. T&C apply. 🎅☕️🎁— Costa Coffee (@CostaCoffee) November 29, 2021
Open the app here: https://t.co/14YL9lk7iU pic.twitter.com/DjwkacbmHK
Costa's festive freebies are only available to those who are already Costa Club app members before the promotion starts on December 1.
The free dink voucher will automatically appear in the app's 'Rewards' section.
When you go to a local Costa coffee shop or your order using Click & Collect, you simply redeem the voucher.
See the full terms and conditions here and join Costa Club here.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.