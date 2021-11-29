Barbados has removed Queen Elizabeth II as its head of state. At midnight on Monday, November 29 Barbados moved from being a Realm to a Republic as the Queen was removed.
The Queen will be replaced by Dame Sandra Mason, 72, who will be sworn in as the first-ever president of Barbados on November 30.
She will be sworn in on the 55th anniversary of the country’s independence from Britain.
The event is likely to be attended by Prince Charles.
Clarence House said in a statement: “His Royal Highness the Prince of Wales will visit Barbados to mark Barbados’s transition to a republic within the Commonwealth.
“The Prime Minister of Barbados, the Honourable Mia Amor Mottley, extended an invitation to the prince, as future head of the Commonwealth, to be guest of honour at the republic celebration events.
“His Royal Highness will also undertake a short programme of engagements in Barbados.”
On swearing in, Ms Mason will replace Queen Elizabeth II as Barbados’ head of state.
Barbados is following other Caribbean nations who have also removed the Queen as their head of state, with Guyana becoming a republic in 1970, Trinidad and Tobago following in 1976 and Dominica two years later.
She is the head of state in the UK, though it operates as a constitutional monarchy, meaning the ability to make and pass legislation lies with the elected parliament.
These are the other countries across the world that still hold the Queen as the head of state:
- Antigua and Barbuda
- Australia
- Bahamas
- Belize
- Canada
- Grenada
- Jamaica
- New Zealand
- Papua New Guinea
- Saint Kitts and Nevis
- Saint Lucia
- Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
- Solomon Islands
- Tuvalu
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.