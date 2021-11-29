Households who have been without power for 48 hours or more due to Storm Arwen have the opportunity to claim up to £700 in compensation.
According to Which? electricity suppliers have 48 hours to restore electricity supply if it fails due to a severe storm.
If not you should receive £70, with a further £70 to be paid for each additional period of 12 hours you're without power, up to a cap of £700.
The reason for this is that under rules set by Ofgem if the electricity distribution company for your area fails to meet the level of service required, you could be entitled to compensation.
As of 9am this morning, engineers have restored power to around 825,000 homes and businesses affected as a result of the devastating damage by #StormArwen. 155,000 homes remain without power. Engineers are continuing to work to reconnect customers. pic.twitter.com/tQKlpRrQfU— Energy Networks Association (@energynetworks) November 29, 2021
As a general rule, electricity distribution companies have 12 hours to restore electricity supply if it fails during normal weather conditions, but in a severe case such as Storm Arwen it goes up to 48 hours.
How to claim compensation for power loss due to Storm Arwen?
Different electricity distribution companies have different claim mechanisms, so to find out how to make a claim you need to contact your distribution company.
You can use the Energy Networks Association's network operator finder tool on Ofgem's website.
All you'll need is your postcode to find out who your network distribution company is.
