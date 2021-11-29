Users of Sky have been reporting problems with their Wi-Fi connections.

Disruptions during the morning of Monday November 29 have meant that Sky customers have struggled to access a Wi-Fi connection.

Anyone else in Telford having Sky Broadband issues? I'm TF3.@SkyBroadbandd @SkyHelpTeam — Michelle Aston (@mlaston1978) November 29, 2021

Down Detector, a site which allows users to report issues with a variety of websites and servers, indicated people were experiencing problems across the UK and Ireland with Southampton, London, Birmingham, Manchester and Dublin among the most affected areas.

Some customers have been experiencing issues during the weekend and Sky's help team is using Twitter to respond to concerns.

Hello Samantha, sorry to see you're having problems with your Sky Broadband connection. Head over to our website where you’ll be able to test your line, check your in-home connectivity and book an engineer if needed - https://t.co/U5Bi34yc3n. Keep us updated 😊 Thanks, Jason — Sky Help Team (@SkyHelpTeam) November 29, 2021

One tweet gave details which informed the customer about what they could do as the help team suggested they “head over to our website where you’ll be able to test your line, check your in-home connectivity and book an engineer if needed.”

The news comes a week after Santander bank had problems with its services.

Shortly after 11am on Monday, Down Detector was showing that there were no current reports of problems with Sky, suggesting the problems have been solved and the broadband is back up and running.