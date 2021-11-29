The Yorkshire Shepherdess Amanda Owen and Alastair Campbell are among the next guests to appear on BBC Four's new Winter Walks series.

The popular series sees celebrity guest walkers reflect on life experiences as they explore different walking routes across Yorkshire, Cumbria and more.

With only a 360-degree camera and nature for company, guests on Winter Walks discuss inner thoughts, emotions, lost loved ones and their childhood as they head out for a stroll.

Here's what you need to know about the celebrity guest line-up for the BBC's Winter Walks.

New guests on Winter Walks (and the walking routes featured)

The new four-part series of Winter Walks starts on November 29 at 7.30pm and runs nightly Monday to Thursday.

If you miss Winter Walks, you can catch up on BBC iPlayer.

Amanda Owen, the Yorkshire Shepherdess

The next series of Winter Walks starts with Amanda Owen who reveals what life is really like living and working as a shepherdess - all the while exploring familiar territory in Wensleydale and Raydale.

Amanda Owen appears on BBC Four's Winter Walks on Monday, November 29, at 7.30pm.

Taking ancient routes first made by the Romans, Amanda meets fellow sheep farmers and exchanges notes on their shared occupation.

Amanda takes her time to tune in to the soft sounds and scenes of the rolling hills, finding fossils in the stones below her feet.

Crossing over the dale she drops down to Semer Water, ending her walk on the pebble banks as the water laps at her feet.

Amanda Owen says: "As a shepherdess and a hill farmer you do not set out on a walk for no reason – so this was an adventure for me. It was amazing to get out and explore some of the countryside on my doorstep.

"It felt so strange and surreal to be out on my own. My life can be quite chaotic with the pressures of the farm, family and sheep, and I did wonder whether I’d be able to switch off but the sheer beauty of the landscape made me put aside the daily grind.”

Nihal Arthanayake under a footpath sign next to Arnside Tower. Photo credit: BBC.

Alastair Campbell

Author and broadcaster Alastair Campbell then openly discusses his battle with mental health while walking across the snow-covered hillsides of Ribblesdale.

Alastair Campbell appears on BBC Four's Winter Walks on Tuesday, November 30 at 7.30pm.

Starting at a waterfall above the market town of Settle, Alastair descends into town, meeting local residents who are also out braving the weather.

Twisted trees and drystone walls line his route.

The steep hillsides and dramatic views remind Alastair of the humbling power of nature and discusses his mental health.

"A winter walk in the county of my birth... what's not to love?," he said.

"Something definitely happens to the mind when you're walking.

“It’s also remarkable how quickly you get into the feeling that it’s normal to be walking along talking to yourself. It’s almost like interviewing yourself. I did find I opened up with myself much more than I thought I would.”

Reverend Kate Bottley

Reverend Kate Bottley reflects on her faith as she takes in the historic ruins and snow-dusted landscape of Wensleydale and Coverdale.

Kate Bottley will appear on BBC Four's Winter Walks on Wednesday, December 1 at 7.30pm.

Kate sets off on her walk as the sun rises over the ruins of Jervaulx Abbey before heading along the banks of the river Cover and into the dale of the same name.

Passing through woodland she meets local residents who are out braving the chilly conditions.

As she walks, Kate reflects on her faith and relationships.

Her journey ends at Middleham Castle, the ruined fortress that was a childhood home of Richard III.

Nihal Arthanayake

Nihal Arthanayake takes in the quiet and stillness of a walk in Cumbria, then across the border into Lancashire.

Nihal Arthanayake will appear on BBC Four's Winter Walks on Thursday, December 2 at 7.30pm.

The broadcaster and radio DJ explores coast and countryside scenes and chats to local characters.

Along the way, Nihal passes Arnside Tower and crosses the border into Lancashire.

Viewers will join Nihal for views from the top of Arnside Knott and from hidden coves on the Silverdale coast.

He tells how walking gives him a fresh perspective on work and relationships in the final episode.