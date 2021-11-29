Aldi has announced all customers will again be required to wear a face mask when visiting stores across the UK, unless they are medically exempt.
The rule will come into effect on Tuesday, November 30.
Face masks in shops are still compulsory in Scotland and Wales. England changed the guidance on face masks in public in the summer.
This was recently changed, as Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced masks would again be required in shops and on public transport. Hospitality settings are exempt.
Aldi has reinforced the face mask rules in its stores. Other measures such as hand sanitiser and screens will also stay in place.
This follows emergent news of a new Covid-19 variant entitled the Omicron variant. It has been named a "variant of concern" by the World Health Organization
Aldi issue statement of new rule in UK stores
Giles Hurley, Chief Executive Officer at Aldi UK said: “The safety of our colleagues and customers is our number one priority. Following the latest Government announcement, wearing a face-covering will be mandatory for everyone that shops at Aldi from Tuesday 30 November, except for those who have a medical exemption.”
