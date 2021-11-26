Black Friday has finally arrived and with B&Q offering major savings, there's plenty to celebrate.
The DIY retailer has slashed its prices across its tools, home electricals, security and more.
Shoppers can grab themselves a bargain and finally get that project started until Monday, November 29 or Cyber Monday.
We have put together some of the best Black Friday deals at B&Q.
Hurry don’t miss out! Give your home the Black Friday treatment inside and outside. Think bargain prices on selected tools, storage, home security and more. Offer ends Monday. https://t.co/k0rtomRo0B. pic.twitter.com/Ss0bDgKwLb— B&Q (@BandQ) November 26, 2021
As part of the Black Friday promotions, you can get free standard delivery but orders are limited to four products per customer.
Best Black Friday deals at B&Q
CleverSpa Maevea 4 person Hot tub
The run-up to Christmas is stressful enough so every penny counts.
Now you can relax with this 4 person hot tub and save yourself £140 at the same time.
It can be yours for just £248.
Erbauer EXT 18V 2Ah Li-ion Cordless Combi drill & impact driver EID18-Li
Stop putting off those projects and get yourself a bargain with this cordless drill from B&Q.
It was £150 but now you can get your hands on it for £100 instead.
Yale All in one Wireless Outdoor IP camera
With B&Q's Black Friday deals ending on Cyber Monday, you'll need to be quick if you want this wireless outdoor camera.
Save yourself £30 and get yours for £79.
Triton Trance White Chrome effect Electric Shower, 9.5kW
This electric shower has been given the Black Friday touch.
You can get this for £100 instead of £148 until Cyber Monday.
See B&Q's full range of Black Friday deals via its website.
