Black Friday has finally arrived and with B&Q offering major savings, there's plenty to celebrate.

The DIY retailer has slashed its prices across its tools, home electricals, security and more.

Shoppers can grab themselves a bargain and finally get that project started until Monday, November 29 or Cyber Monday.

We have put together some of the best Black Friday deals at B&Q.

Hurry don't miss out! Give your home the Black Friday treatment inside and outside. Think bargain prices on selected tools, storage, home security and more.​ Offer ends Monday.

As part of the Black Friday promotions, you can get free standard delivery but orders are limited to four products per customer.

Best Black Friday deals at B&Q

CleverSpa Maevea 4 person Hot tub

The run-up to Christmas is stressful enough so every penny counts.

Now you can relax with this 4 person hot tub and save yourself £140 at the same time.

It can be yours for just £248.

Erbauer EXT 18V 2Ah Li-ion Cordless Combi drill & impact driver EID18-Li

Stop putting off those projects and get yourself a bargain with this cordless drill from B&Q.

It was £150 but now you can get your hands on it for £100 instead.

Yale All in one Wireless Outdoor IP camera

With B&Q's Black Friday deals ending on Cyber Monday, you'll need to be quick if you want this wireless outdoor camera.

Save yourself £30 and get yours for £79.

Triton Trance White Chrome effect Electric Shower, 9.5kW

This electric shower has been given the Black Friday touch.

You can get this for £100 instead of £148 until Cyber Monday.

See B&Q's full range of Black Friday deals via its website.