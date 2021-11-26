Motsi Mabuse has announced she will not be able to take part in this week's Strictly Come Dancing live show, due to air on Saturday, November 27.

In an Instagram post, Mabuse revealed she had been told by NHS Test and Trace to say she has been in contact with someone who tested positive for Covid-19.

Although restrictions in the UK now mean that those who are double vaccinated do not have to isolate, the vaccine and booster jab she received in Germany are "not recognised" in the UK.

“I am gutted to say I will have to miss this weekend on Strictly,” said the post.

“Yesterday I was contacted by NHS Test and Trace as being in close contract with someone on Sunday 21st November who has since tested positive.

“Being double vaccinated and booster as I am, would normally mean exemption from isolation under the ‘close contact’ rules, but unfortunately German EU vaccines are not recognised and neither is my booster in this instance – so I must follow UK government guidance and can only return after 30 November to the UK.”

It means that West End star and Oscar nominee Cynthia Erivo will step in for a second week running, after Craig Revel Horwood tested positive for Covid-19 the week before.

The BBC said: "As Motsi will not be taking part in #Strictly this weekend, we are delighted that Cynthia Erivo will be joining us as a guest Judge again!

"We look forward to having Motsi back in the Ballroom next week."