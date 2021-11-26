PrettyLittleThing has released a crazy Christmas bauble collection - designed for anyone from vegans and rum lovers to dog people and astrology followers.
Whether your little one loves unicorns or you know an Aquarius who just likes to be different, PrettyLittleThing's Christmas bauble range is the perfect Secret Santa gift.
Christmas has become less about traditional decorations in recent years as people experiment with different coloured trees and new themes.
Let's take a look at some of the interesting options in PrettyLittleThing's Christmas bauble range.
PrettyLittleThing's Christmas bauble range
Sass & Belle Pink Glitter Gin Bottle Bauble
This is one of PrettyLittleThing's more popular designs - probably because it is full of sparkle.
For £5, funk up your Christmas tree with this pink gin bottle design filled with glitter and with a 'London Pink Gin 100% Festive Spirit" slogan.
Christmas Cheer Shaped Baubles
Perfect for your favourite drinking buddy, there is also the Christmas Cheer Shaped Baubles Set.
It contains four designs - from prosecco to golden whisky bottles - and costs £9.
Mini Fruit & Veg Baubles Set
This adorable set contains peach, avocado, aubergine and chilly glass baubles.
The colourful set is priced at £12 via the PrettyLittleThing website.
Phases of the Moon Mini Bauble Set
For those obsessed with their horoscope, try PrettyLittleThing's phases of the moon baubles for £9.
This set of five takes you from the full moon to half-crescent shapes in glimmering gold and dark navy colours.
Festive Daschund Hanging Christmas Decoration
There is no denying that this is one of the cutest baubles ever seen - costing just £5.
This decorative dachshund has a fluffy body and sweet expression painted on the wooden head - complete with a woolly hat.
The dachshund bauble is already selling out.
- You can find the full collection of PrettyLittleThing Christmas baubles via the website here.
