Earlier today (Friday November 26) users of Tesco Bank reported outages online for their banking services.
According to Down Detector, users were experiencing problems with online banking, mobile banking and online logins.
Comments on Down Detector pointed to all online services having a few issues.
Tesco Bank put out a statement on its Twitter to its customers addressing the issues after they were able to sort the problems out after a couple of hours.
We were having trouble with some of our services this morning. We’re pleased that everything is back up and running again. Thanks for your patience and we’re sorry if this caused any inconvenience. We’re keeping a close eye on things to make sure things keep running smoothly.— Tesco Bank Help (@tescobankhelp) November 26, 2021
It read: "We were having trouble with some of our services this morning. We’re pleased that everything is back up and running again.
"Thanks for your patience and we’re sorry if this caused any inconvenience. We’re keeping a close eye on things to make sure things keep running smoothly."
One customer tweeted Tesco Bank earlier saying: "Tesco Bank app not working this morning. Why on Black Friday? My shopping order failed. Hope it gets sorted out soon."
Another wrote: "Apple mobile banking app still down, as is the online browser Tesco bank login page."
