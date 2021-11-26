It's week 10 and which means we're getting closer to one couple lifting the glitterball trophy.

With the BBC releasing this week's songs and dances earlier in the week, we can hardly contain our excitement to watch another live show this Saturday.

Saturday's show looks set to bring all the glitz, glamour and drama that we have come expect from the dancing competition.

Judge Craig Revel Horwood tested positive for Covid-19 will retun this week, after he tested positive for Covid-19 and Cynthia Erivo stepped in.

Stage and screen star Cynthia Erivo is joining our Judges for Musicals Week! Stepping into Craig's shoes, who we wish a speedy recovery. 🌟 https://t.co/d9XV94yR9t #Strictly pic.twitter.com/TSjRsFgOL8 — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) November 19, 2021

As the contest heats up, we sadly have to say goodbye to some Strictly stars.

Find out who has left the ballroom so far and look back on some of their best bits.

Who has left Strictly Come Dancing so far?





Tom Fletcher and Amy Dowden

Tom and Amy found themselves in the dance-off against Rhys and Nancy, in what was a very close call for the judges.

Tom performed an emotional Couple's Choice dance to Les Miserables 'On My OWn', which was particularly special to him as his sister, Carrie Hope Fletcher, is a West End star.

Tom and Amy and Rhys and Nancy (PA/BBC Pictures)

It wasn't enough to win over Cynthia, Motsi and Anton, who all voted to save Rhys.

However head judge Shirley said she would have saved Tom.

A RadioTimes.com poll revealed that 67 per cent of fans said the wrong person went home as Tom exited the series.

Sara Davies and Alijaž Škorjanec

Sara and Alijaž found themselves in the dance-off against Tiktok star Tilly Ramsay and Nikita Kuzmin.

While Tilly and Nikita were saved for the second time, Sara and Alijaž's Argentine Tango to Donna Summer and Barbara Streisand's No More Tears wasn't enough to keep them in the competition

The pair spoke to Rylan on Strictly's spin-off show in a heartbreaking interview about their exit.

Watch a clip of this interview above or catch up on BBC iPlayer.

Adam Peaty and Katya Jones

On Sunday's week 7 elimination show, we were forced to say goodbye to Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty and his partner Katya Jones.

The pair found themselves in the dance-off for a second week running after their jive failed to excite the judges on Saturday night.

The judges voted to save Tiktok star Tilly Ramsay and her partner, Nikita Kuzmin meaning Adam and Katya were booted off the show.

The BBC Strictly account tweeted about the exit, writing "We were not ready to say goodbye to you either @adam_peaty and @Mrs_katyjones" followed by a crying emoji.

Following the judges' decision, Adam said:"I just want to say thank you to Katy, everyone behind the scenes, the judges, wardrobe, make up artists, hair, absolutely everyone.

"It's been incredible."

Judi Love and Graziano di Prima

From Waltzing to Hero to twerking to Sean Paul, Judi and Graziano have definitely left their mark on #Strictly 👏 pic.twitter.com/Y4xafYB9mt — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) October 31, 2021

Strictly's Halloween special was scarier for some with both Judi and Graziano facing off against Adam and Katya in the dreaded dance-off.

Judi wasn't third time lucky with the Loose Women star being sent home by the judges during the week 6 elimination show.

The BBC Strictly Twitter account described the couple as having "definitely made their mark" during their time on the show.

Speaking on The Strictly spin-off, 'It Takes Two', Judi said: "Do you know what? I feel good.

"I appreciate all the judges, they're professionals and that's their expertise."

The Loose Women panellist recognised Craig Revel Horwood's ballroom skills but left viewers in stitches when she challenged him to a twerk-off.

Ugo Monye and Oti Mabuse

“We’ve had the best time and we’ve laughed a lot” Ugo perfectly summing up he and Oti’s time on #Strictly.#ItTakesTwo @ugomonye @Rylan pic.twitter.com/gNrcjBbiiI — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) October 25, 2021

Former Rugby player Ugo and professional dancer Oti Mabuse exited the ballroom following the week 5 dance-off.

The pair had returned to the ballroom for a Rumba after a previous back injury left Ugo unable to perform during week 4.

But his return wasn't to last with the former athlete's performance to the song Leave The Door Open by Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak and Silk Sonic failed to impress the judges.

Monye talked about his Strictly journey on social media, saying:"We've had the best time, we have laughed a lot.

"Ahhh it was good fun though.

"It was nice to be able to do something [the Rumba] a bit slow and a bit different.

"And I know the Rumba's a really tough Latin dance, but in fairness you're on the show to push yourself, push your boundaries...

"It's all been about brand new experiences for me and even though it was my last dance."

Greg Wise and Karen Hauer

From Disco to Bond to the Macarena, Greg and Karen have been such a joy to watch 💗 #Strictly pic.twitter.com/k9WlisAkwr

— BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) October 17, 2021

Actor Greg Wise and his partner Karen Hauer left the Strictly ballroom at the week 4 stage.

The couple's samba failed to impress the judges on Saturday night, scoring only 19 points.

The pair were pegged as the bookie's favourite to leave and found themselves in the dance-off with Judi and Graziano.

Wise posted a moving video to Instagram after leaving the show.

He said: "I'm thrilled I had the opportunity to do it and I'm thrilled that I could talk about death on a Saturday night and hopefully widen the conversation we all need to have."

He added: "I hope I gave you all a bit of joy, it was a great joy for me.

"And thank you for supporting and thank you for being on the journey with me."

Robert and Dianne Buswell

Diane Buswell, Robert Webb during the live show of BBC One's Strictly Come Dancing 2021 on Saturday. Credit: PA

Comedian Robert Webb withdrew from Strictly Come Dancing due to ill health on October 13, 2021.

The Peep Show star, who had open-heart surgery two years ago, said he was advised by a doctor to quit the show after he had “begun to feel symptoms” while training.

Webb, 49, made the announcement on Twitter.

He said: “I’m proud of the three dances that Dianne Buswell and I managed to perform and deeply regret having to let her down like this.

“I couldn’t have wished for a more talented partner or more patient teacher, and it’s a measure of Dianne’s professionalism and kindness that I was able to get as far as I did.”

Katie McGlynn and Gorka Marquez

Katie McGlynn and Gorka Marquez during Strictly Come Dancing 2021. Credit: PA

Hollyoaks actress Katie and partner Gorka were the second couple to leave Strictly.

The couple, who found themselves in the dance off on two occasions was voted after their Movie Week routine.

They performed a Cruella de Vil-inspired routine but were eliminated after finding themselves in the bottom two with Judi Love and Graziano Di Prima.

Katie and Gorka appeared on the show's spin-off programme "It Takes Two" with hosts Rylan Clarke and Janette Manrara.

Katie said:“We’re sad because it means we won’t be rehearsing together, it means our journey’s ended but we’re still going to stay friends."

Nina Wadia and Neil Jones

Nina Wadia and Neil Jones during the dress run for the first episode of Strictly Come Dancing 2021. Credit: PA

Nina and Neil were the first couple to be eliminated from this year's series of Strictly.

The pair shared this hilarious video on Nina's Instagram after they left the competition.

Handing over their belongings to a thief behind the camera, Nina joked: "I think the public was right Neil - I think we were robbed.

"Thank you for all your votes and thank you for all your support."

Neil added:" We love you and we love Strictly!"

Who is still in Strictly Come Dancing?





AJ and Kai

Dan and Nadiya

John and Johannes

Rhys and Nancy

Rose and Giovanni

Tilly and Nikita

The Strictly Leaderboard - Week 9

These are the scores from week 9 of the Strictly leaderboard.

Week 9 Strictly leaderboard

These are the scores from the week 8 dance routines:

Rhys and Nancy - 32 Rose and Giovanni - 37 John and Johannes - 32 Tom and Amy - 31 Tilly and Nikita - 40 Dan and Nadiya - 31 AJ and Kai - 38

Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC One at 6.35 pm on Saturday November 20.