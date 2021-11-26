The Perfume Shop has launched yet more Black Friday deals for 2021, including customers being able to get 25% off their orders if they spend £125.
This offer is separate to its current Black Friday deals, such as when it launched deals for up to £50 off on certain fragrances on Monday November 22.
Customers can get 10% off if you spend £50, 15% off if you spend £70, 20% off if you spend £100 and 25% off if you spend £125.
These discounts will be available in stores and online so you don’t have to worry about that.
To get those deals you’ll need to sign up for a free card at The Perfume Shop website to get an exclusive VIP-members only tier of savings.
This runs from 5pm on Friday November 26 to Sunday November 28, so you’ll need to be quick to make the most of it.
Here is a selection of Black Friday deals at The Perfume Shop
Outside of the 25% offers there are discounts available on individual fragrances such as these.
For her
Moschino Gold Fresh Couture Edp 100ml - Only £29.99 Save £50
Roberto Cavalli Edp 75ml - Only £22.99 Save £46
Paco Rabanne Lady Million Empire Edp 80ml - Only £39.99 Save £43.50
For him
Moschino Toy Boy Edp 100ml - Only £34.00 Save £50
Eau De Lacoste Blanc Edt 100ml -Only £23.99 Save £28
Versace Pour Homme Edt 50ml, Shower Gel 50ml & After Shave Balm 50ml - Only £24.99 Save £28
