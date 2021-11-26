Extinction Rebellion have blockaded Amazon’s largest UK warehouse in Dunfermline, Fife on Black Friday morning.
About 20 activists, started the protest at 4am at the distribution centre on the company's biggest day of the year.
The group said it was also targeting Amazon sites in Doncaster, Darlington, Newcastle, Manchester, Peterborough, Derby, Coventry, Rugeley, Dartford, Bristol, Tilbury and Milton Keynes.
Protesters with “lock-ons” and placards have stopped lorries entering the Scottish site and some from leaving.
XR’s spokesperson at the Dunfermline blockade, Meg Paton-Jones, said: “The police have one van on site and they are watching us.
“We started here at about 4am but are not blocking the employees’ car park so the night shift can leave.
“We have good vibes and music.”
An XR spokesperson added: “The action is intended to draw attention to Amazon’s exploitative and environmentally destructive business practices, disregard for workers’ rights in the name of company profits, as well as the wastefulness of Black Friday.
“The blockade is part of an international action by XR targeting 15 Amazon fulfilment centres in the UK, US, Germany and the Netherlands, aimed at highlighting Amazon’s ‘crimes’.
“This is happening in solidarity with activists and workers from the global Make Amazon Pay campaign, demanding better working conditions, clear environmental commitments, and for Amazon to pay their fair share of tax.
“Amazon continues to lobby the US government to fight against climate legislation while telling the public they are committed to green initiatives.
“They are committing the very definition of greenwash.”
