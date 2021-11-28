The Royal Mint has announced the design of a new 50p to celebrate Her Majesty the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

The coin will be issued in 2022 and the design has been personally approved by the Queen.

The Royal Mint has been trusted by monarchs for 1100 years and has struck circulating coins for the Queen throughout her reign, celebrating royal milestones including the Silver, Gold and Diamond jubilees.

The unique Platinum Jubilee 50p is a tribute to a remarkable reign and will be available as a collectable coin in early 2022.

The Royal Mint has revealed images of the new design, which will feature the number 70, representing the number of years on the throne, and the Queen’s cypher framed within the zero, at the heart of the design.

Clare Maclennan, Divisional Director of Commemorative Coin at The Royal Mint, said: “The Royal Mint has a proud history of striking coins for British monarchs and 2022 sees one of the greatest celebrations of Her Majesty the Queen with the upcoming Platinum Jubilee.

Royal Mint unveil commemorative 50p for Queen’s Platinum Jubilee (The Royal Mint)

“Marking 70 days until the anniversary of the Queen’s Accession to the throne, The Royal Mint is delighted to reveal the commemorative Platinum Jubilee 50p design ahead of its launch in the new year.

“In recognition of the landmark occasion, this is the first time a royal milestone has been commemorated on a 50p coin and is a fitting celebration for Britain’s longest reigning monarch.”

Collectors can register their interest in the Platinum Jubilee 50p now. You can do so on The Royal Mint website here.

The Platinum Jubilee 50p will be unveiled in 2022 across one of the largest collections made by The Royal Mint, which will also include a commemorative £5 crown.

Register interest on The Royal Mint website here.