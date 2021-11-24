Boxing day has become a day where families spend the day shopping as brands start their winter sales.
But in recent years, some major brands have begun to close on the big day to give their staff a well-earned break.
Back in 2015, a petition went viral across the UK asking for all stores to be shut on Boxing day with over 140,000 signing in agreement.
Although the petition did not get past Government, it did make brands think twice.
With major supermarkets Sainsbury's and Aldi announcing that both stores will close on Boxing Day.
Plus, Sainsbury's will also shut all its convenience stores and petrol stations giving their 170,000 store workers the day off.
Along with some supermarkets shutting, toy chain The Entertainer will close on December 26 with staff returning on Monday, December 27.
Some stores will also be shut on New Years Day, with the two discount stores Home Bargains and Poundland shutting doors for both Boxing and New Years Day.
Shops confirmed to be closed on Boxing Day
- Morrisons
- Aldi
- Sainsbury's
- Wilko
- Waitrose
- Marks & Spencers
- Home Bargains
- Poundland
- Pets at Home
- The Entertainer
- Holland and Barrett
