Channel 4 has announced that it will broadcast live Super League matches, with coverage beginning early next year.

This is the first time in the competition's 26-year history that it will be shown on free-to-air TV, with it usually being broadcast on Sky Sports.

A two-year partnership has been issued with Channel 4, with its coverage starting on February 12, 2022 with Leed Rhinos taking on Warrington Wolves.

In total 10 games will be broadcast which will be spread across the season and include two end-of-season playoff matches.

Channel 4’s Head of Sport, Pete Andrews, said in a statement: “We’re absolutely thrilled to be bringing Super League to free-to-air television for the first time in its history

“It’s fantastic news for rugby fans and it’s a really special addition to Channel 4’s sports portfolio particularly since it’s one of our first major partnerships since moving to our new National HQ building at the Majestic in Leeds.”

Super League chairman Ken Davy was also pleased with the new Channel 4 partnership.

He said: “The opportunity to offer live Betfred Super League action to fans on a free-to-air platform across the whole season is fantastic and one that we hope will continue to serve our current fans, as well as attract many new fans to the sport,” he said.

“I must thank our principal broadcast partner, Sky Sports, without whose support this partnership would not have been possible.”