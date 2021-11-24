In the run up to Christmas, you might be preparing the festive food, thinking of the best gift ideas for your loved ones or wondering when it’s acceptable to get the Christmas decorations up.
While many families have different traditions for the festive period, one thing that many of us associate with Christmas is the arrival of the Christmas adverts including the Coca-Cola advert that features Santa Clause on the side of the famous red Coca-Cola truck.
This year, the truck is going on tour again after the coronavirus pandemic saw it cancelled for the first time in a decade last year and it will be driving across the UK, starting in Glasgow.
Ho Ho Ho…the holidays are coming to GLASGOW 🎅✨🎄— Coca-Cola GB (@CocaCola_GB) November 22, 2021
Join The Real Magic Christmas Truck Tour between 11am-8pm as it stops at Silverburn Shopping Centre on the 24th & 25th November 🤩 #HolidaysAreComing pic.twitter.com/zqj8pzEkLo
The Real Magic Christmas Truck Tour dates 2021
Here’s a list of the confirmed tour dates so far. More are expected to be confirmed in the coming days so you can check back here for updates.
- Silverburn Shopping Centre, Glasgow – November 24 and 25 between 11am-8pm
- The Metro Centre, Newcastle – November 26 between 11am-8pm
This list will be updated as more dates are confirmed.
