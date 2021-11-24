Nominees for the 2022 Grammy Awards have been announced.

The 64th annual awards show will recognise artists, songs and albums during a 13 month eligibility period from September 1 2020 to September 30 2021.

This year's list marks the end of nomination review committees and fewer vote-in categories as part of efforts to make the Grammy's strategy more transparent.

There are now a total of 86 categories but like every year, all eyes will be on the Big Four: album, record and song of the year and best new artist.

The first round of voting started on October 22 with the final nominees being announced on November 23.

There is a final round of voting that lasts around a month before the winners are announced at the televised ceremony on January 31.

When are the Grammys 2022?





Next year's show will take place on Monday, January 31 2022 having undergone a makeover by the showrunners.

The awards ceremony will be aired on the CBS Television Network and streamed live and on demand on Paramount+ from 8 pm until 11:30 p.m. ET or 1 am on Tuesday, February 1 2022 in the UK.

The GRAMMY Awards Premiere Ceremony will be held at the Microsoft Theater at 3.30 pm or 8.30 pm in the UK.

You can watch it via the live stream on GRAMMY.com and the Recording Academy's YouTube channel.

Who are the 2022 Grammy nominees?





Record of the Year

Record of the Year is different from the Song Of the Year category since it is also awarded to artists but producers and engineers too.

I Still Have Faith In You (ABBA)

Freedom (Jon Batiste)

I Get A Kick Out Of You (Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga)

Peaches (Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon)

Right On Time (Brandi Carlile)

Kiss Me More (Doja Cat Featuring SZA)

Happier Than Ever (Billie Eilish)

Montero - Call Me By Your Name (Lil Nas X)

drivers license (Olivia Rodrigo)

Leave The Door Open (Silk Sonic)

Album Of The Year

We Are (Jon Batiste)

Love For Sale (Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga)

Justice - Triple Chucks Deluxe (Justin Bieber)

Planet Her - Deluxe (Doja Cat)

Happier Than Ever (Billie Eilish)

Back Of My Mind (H.E.R.)

Montero (Lil Nas X)

Sour (Olivia Rodrigo)

Evermore (Taylor Swift)

Donda (Kanye West)

Song of the Year

This is an award for songwriters. The award goes to singles and tracks that were first released or first achieved prominence during the Eligibility Year.

Bad Habits (Ed Sheeran)

A Beautiful Noise (Alicia Keys & Brandi Carlile)

drivers license (Olivia Rodrigo)

Fight For You (H.E.R.)

Happier Than Ever (Billie Eilish)

Kiss Me More (Doja Cat Featuring SZA)

Leave The Door Open (Silk Sonic)

Montero - Call Me By Your Name (Lil Nas X)

Peaches (Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon)

Right On Time (Brandi Carlile)

New Artist of the Year

The Grammys recognises artists in this category that "achieved a breakthrough into the public consciousness and notably impacted the musical landscape" during the eligibility period.

Arooj Aftab

Jimmie Allen

Baby Keem

FINNEAS

Glass Animals

Japanese Breakfast

The Kid LAROI

Arlo Parks

Olivia Rodrigo

Saweetie

See the full list of Grammys 2022 categories and nominees via its website.