There are a number of gaming PC deals available on a number of websites ahead of Black Friday for 2021.

The likes of PCSpecialist, Lenovo and Ebuyer already have a few offers on gaming PCs for shoppers to potentially take advantage of.

Black Friday is a concept where retailers slash their prices in order to get shoppers spending in the build-up to Christmas.

Originally a concept in the USA, it has since become more prevalent in the UK over the past few years.

Here are some of the best gaming PC deals shoppers can get their hands on right now.

There are plenty of opportunities to save hundreds of pounds on a Gaming PC this Black Friday (Canva)

The best Black Friday 2021 gaming PC deals

Vortex Gaming PC

PCSpecialist are just one of many sites that are offering discounts for Black Friday, such as on their Vortex Gaming PC.

It comes with a Intel® Core™ i7-11700 processor and a 8GB NVIDIA GEFORCE RTX 2060 SUPER - HDMI, DP - VR graphics card.

The original price of £1,399 has been dropped by £200 to £1,199.

You can pick it up from the PCSpecialist website here.

Lenovo Legion 5i Pro Gen 6

Lenovo have a number of offers on gaming laptops, such as on the Lenovo Legion 5i Pro Gen 6, which was slashed by £340.

This brought it down from £1,699.99 to £1,359.99, which comes with an 11th Generation Intel® Core™ i7-11800H Processor.

Additionally, it has a NVIDIA® GeForce® RTX 3060 6GB GDDR6 graphics card and a four cell battery.

You can purchase it at the Lenovo website here.

READ MORE: Black Friday deals on laptops at Currys, Amazon, AO, BT and Samsung

AlphaSync Diamond RTX 3060Ti AMD Ryzen 7

Ebuyer have a decent saving to be made on this AlphaSync Diamond gaming desktop PC.

They have slashed the price by £249.99, meaning it now costs £1,149.99 if you want to get your hands on it.

It comes with 16GB RAM, 2TB HDD 500GB SSD plus a three-year warranty.

Additionally, 12 months of 0% APR finance is available.

You can purchase it as the Ebuyer website right here.

Alienware m15 R6 Gaming Laptop

Gaming PCs and laptops certainly are not cheap, but Black Friday does afford some opportunity to save hundreds of pounds more than you might usually.

For instance, this Alienware laptop from Dell will save you £450 if you buy it.

That does only take it down to £1,999.00 in price, bit its 11th Generation Intel® Core™ i7 11800H processor will allow for smooth gameplay.

You can purchase it over at the Dell website here.