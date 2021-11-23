JD Wetherspoon pubs across the country will now be serving a brand-new chargrilled chicken range.

The new menu additions are all made with British-farm-assured chicken, served on the bone, marinated, slow cooked and finished on the chargrill.

The pub chain's updated menu includes the half-chicken.

It can be served with either a lemon and herb glaze with coleslaw and a garlic and herb dip or a hot and spicy Naga chilli and citrus glaze, alongside coleslaw and a Sriracha hot sauce.

Both meals - served with a choice of chips, spicy rice or salad - are priced at £7.99 with a choice of soft drinks and £9.29 with an alcoholic drink.

Customers can also add extras to their meals, from a selection of chicken wings - £2.50 for a portion of five - to spicy seasoning on their chips.

Will Thornton, the manager at The Myrtle Grove in Bingley, West Yorkshire, said: “We strive to offer our customers the widest choice of meals.

“We believe the char-grilled chicken dishes will be a great addition to the food offering in our pub.”