Papa John’s has launched its Christmas items for you to tuck into this winter.

The menu includes new Sage & Onion Chicken Wings, Camembert bites plus more.

You can order the festive menu now either online or via the Papa John’s app.

The news comes during the first National Pizza Week, taking place from Monday, November 22 to Sunday, November 28.

Papa John’s Christmas menu 2021

Here’s a list of the festive items now available on the Papa John’s menu.

Sage & Onion Chicken Wings – These new chicken wings are coated in sage and onion seasoning and they’re served in portions of 6.

Camembert bites – Camembert coated in crispy breadcrumbs.

Pigs in Blankets – The sausages wrapped in crispy slices of bacon are returning to the menu.

Papa John’s festive bundles 2021

Here’s a list of the festive bundles on offer this year. Papa John’s has partnered with Crisis again, meaning it will donate 50p from every purchase of the 2 festive bundles to the charity which aims to end homelessness in Great Britain.

Festive Family Deal, £24.99 - 2 medium pizzas, 2 sides and a large drink.

Festive Feast, £28.99 – 2 large pizzas, 2 sides and a large drink.

Need #MondayMotivation for dinner? Well it is #nationalpizzaweek so it would be rude not too🍕 pic.twitter.com/cuyoBVFAyX — Papa John's UK (@PapaJohnsUK) November 22, 2021

Papa John’s Christmas advert and Christmas single 2021

The pizza delivery chain has also launched its Christmas is Better Shared campaign and the Christmas advert will be airing from Thursday November 25.

Characters Yanni the Yeti, Penny the Penguin and Stan the Snowman will gather round to enjoy pizza together and to celebrate the Christmas season at the FestiveFeast Festival.

Watch a snippet of the ad here.

#ChristmasIsBetterShared



Have you heard our new Christmas jingle yet? Help us get on our way to Christmas No.1🎄 https://t.co/80Xd9MKgHi pic.twitter.com/RGtJAN7yXe — Papa John's UK (@PapaJohnsUK) November 15, 2021

Papa John’s also has a Christmas single for the first time, Better Off Together, which you can listen to on all music streaming platforms including Spotify.

You can order the festive menu now either online or via the Papa John’s app.