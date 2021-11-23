This is your ultimate guide to Black Friday deals on Nintendo Switch bundles from Argos, Currys, Very, Game and more.

Black Friday is taking place on November 26 this year with price drops on major brands like Dyson, Amazon, Currys, Samsung, Sky and AO.

The Playstation 5 remains is one of the most popular items with games for the console and Xbox also expected to be in high demand.

But the Nintendo Switch looks set to be the most-wanted Black Friday deal with over 25,000 people searching for bundles ahead of the retail event.

These are some of the best Nintendo Switch bundles up for grabs right now - but you'll have to act fast.

Best Nintendo Switch bundles

Argos' Nintendo Switch Neon Console & Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle

This is a fantastic Black Friday bundle from Argos - for a limited time, get extras like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and a three month Nintendo Switch online membership.

The bundle costs £259.99 and comes with a one year guarantee.

More details on this bundle can be found via the Argos website.

Nintendo Switch, Mario Kart, three months Nintendo Switch online membership with Stealth Switch accessories and Minecraft game for £20

Argos has a further special Nintendo Switch deal for £279 - but this limited offer is only available until November 30, 2021.

This is an extended version of the Nintendo Switch Neon Console & Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle.

It comes with a Minecraft game, Stealth Joy-Con Racing Wheels for Nintendo Switch Twin Pack and Stealth Premium Travel Case for Nintendo Switch/Switch Lite for £20.

Currys bundles for Nintendo Switch with Animal Crossing, FIFA and more

Currys has gone all out with Nintendo Switch bundles this Black Friday.

One example is the new NINTENDO Switch Neon & Animal Crossing: New Horizons Bundle - featuring a 32 GB hard drive.

Another offer up for grab's is the new Nintendo Switch Neon with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Minecraft, a 256 GB Memory Card and online membership for £299.99.

For £289.99 you can get the Nintendo Switch Neon & FIFA 22 Legacy Edition Bundle or, for £299, you can get the Nintendo Switch Neon & Pokemon Sword Bundle.

Other bundles include the Nintendo Switch Neon & Mario Party Superstars Bundle and Nintendo Switch Neon & Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 Bundle.

Before we look at some of Currys' biggest Black Friday bundles, you can find the full list of Nintendo Switch Neon deals here.

A bigger Currys bundle includes the NINTENDO Switch Neon, Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze and PowerA Donkey Kong Wired Controller for £319.

You can also get a bundle for £329 which includes the Nintendo Switch, Animal Crossing: New Horizons game and Wireless Controller.

Nintendo Store's bundles

The Nintendo brand itself is already selling bundles.

Bundles include the Nintendo Switch Neon with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, three months membership to Nintendo Switch Online, Super Mario 3D World and Bowser's Fury Pack - all for £309.

You can also get the Mario Mega Pack bundle with the Nintendo Switch in grey for £359.99.

Game's Nintendo Switch bundles

Game is selling bundles with the latest accessories and most popular games.

There's a number of 'special offers' available on the Game website.

Bundle deals include the Nintendo Switch Neon with improved Battery, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, 90 days of Nintendo Switch Online and Pokemon Brilliant Diamond - costing £299.99.

Another bundle worth buying could be the Nintendo Switch Neon with improved battery, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, 90 days of Nintendo Switch Online and Pokemon Shining Pearl for £299.99.

You can also get bundles with the Nintendo Switch Neon with improved battery, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, 90 days of Nintendo Switch Online and Mario Party Superstars; or the Nintendo Switch Neon with improved battery, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, 90 days of Nintendo Switch Online and Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Very's Nintendo Switch Grey Console (Improved Battery) with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundle

Very has dropped the price on this Nintendo Switch bundle with Mario Kart 8 from £319 to £299.99.

You can get the Nintendo Switch bundle in colours grey or neon red and blue.

Smyth's Toys

Smyth's Toys is selling bundles for Black Friday - starting at £259.

One of the top Smyth's Toys bundles is the Nintendo Switch Neon with Mario Kart 8 and three month membership to Nintendo Switch online.