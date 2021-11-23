Coronation Street has dominated the Inside Soap Awards this year with seven awards.
The hit soap won across the board including, best soap, best actor, best actress, best newcomer, and funniest performance.
The long-running ITV soap also picked up the best storyline for its 'hate crime' plot when Seb and Nina were attacked due to Nina's alternative identity.
Legendary Corrie star, David Neilson who plays Roy Cropper for nearly 30 years, won the best actor and Sally Carman won the best actress for her role as Abi Webster.
For the best newcomer, Jude Riordan won for his role as Sam Blakeman and Dame Maureen Lipman won for the funniest performance.
Inside Soap editor, Gary Gillatt said: "The 36th annual Inside Soap Awards are dominated not so much by one soap as a single storyline: the hate crime attack on Coronation Street’s Seb and Nina, and the ripple effect it had on their families and community."
David Neilson was also recognised for the best partnership for his on-screen interactions with Mollie Gallagher played by Nina Lucas.
Fellow Soap Emmerdale picked up an award for best villain for serial killer nurse Meena Jutla played by Paige Sandhu.
The hit BBC soap Eastenders also grabbed an award for best feel-good moment for Ben and Callum's wedding.
