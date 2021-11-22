The Black Friday feeling has come early to TUI and here's how you can make the most of a bargain.

The travel company has become the latest retailer to unveil early Black Friday discounts to its customers, joining the likes of Travelodge, LastMinute.com, Expedia and Hotels.com.

Here is a selection of the best deals on offer from TUI so that you can get that holiday you've been dreaming of completely guilt-free.

The best Black Friday deals from TUI

Black Friday Discount codes

For Black Friday, TUI has released three discount codes where travellers can see some major savings on their next getaway.

When you spend £800, you can save yourself £100 with the code BF100.

You will save £150, if you spend £2000 with the code BF150.

Save yourself £200 when you splurge £3000 and use the code BF200.

Terms and conditions apply and the deals are valid for departures up to April 30, 2023.

Flights

You can save up to £30 per person on short and mid-haul flights leaving between January 1 2022 and April 30 2023.

When it comes to long-haul flights, you can save yourself up to £50 on departures between January 1 2022 and April 30 2023.

Terms and conditions apply to both deals.

Malaga Costa del Sol, Spain - From £99 return

Naples, Italy - From £99 return

Varna, Bulgaria - From £99 return

Melbourne Orlando International, US - From £449 return

Liberia, Costa Rica - From £466 return

Cancun, Mexico - From £685 return

Cruises

Save yourself an extra £300 on a Marbella cruise with the code CRUISEBF.

This offer is valid on sailings leaving between November 25 2021 and December 31 2022.

The deal excludes Electric Sunsets and terms and conditions apply.

Browse the Marbella cruise sailings via its website.

Hotels

You can get £50 a selected hotel stay with a unique code when you spend a minimum of £500.

If you spend a minimum of £700, you can get £70 off a selected hotel stay.

This offer is valid on stays between January 1 to April 30 2023.

TUI App Exclusive

If you book a holiday to Bulgaria, Croatia or Italy through the TUI app, the travel company is offering an exciting discount.

You will get an extra £150 off if you book from November 22 to November 29 on the app only.

The offer is only valid on departures between May 1 and October 31 2022.