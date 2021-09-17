The 2021 winner of Celebrity MasterChef has been revealed.

Paralympic champion Kadeena Cox said she is “absolutely buzzing” after being crowned the winner of the BBC show.

The 30-year-old, who has represented Team GB in both sprinting and cycling events won the coveted trophy in tonight's grand final.

Cox impressed judges John Torode and Gregg Wallace in a mouth-watering final.

Kadeena Cox is the winner of 2021 Celebrity Masterchef. Credit: PA

The three remaining contestants attempted to cook a “flawless” three-course meal in just two hours.

Reality star Megan McKenna and former EastEnders actor Joe Swash both also made it to the final on BBC One but narrowly missed out on the trophy.

When she was declared winner, Cox, who has multiple sclerosis, said: “I gave everything I could today. I am absolutely buzzing. This smile is not disappearing from my face for a while.

“I am just proud of myself for doing it. I didn’t change who I was, I learnt along the way, but I was still Kadeena right to the end.

“It has just been a great journey and one that I am never going to forget.”

Kadeena Cox winning menu

The menu that won her the title included:

Starter

Torched salmon marinated in lime juice with caviar, tempura prawn topped with a crab meat mayonnaise, asparagus salad and a Bloody Mary granite.

Main

French trimmed rack of lamb, Caribbean curried goat pie, roasted carrots, spinach, silver skin onions and a lamb curry sauce

Dessert

Choux au Craquelin, a type of pastry, filled with mascarpone whipped cream, with hazelnut praline crumb and tempered chocolate.

Greg Wallace and John Torode announced the 2021 winner. Credit: PA

Australian-British Chef John Torode said: “So many times during this year’s competition I forgot Kadeena had multiple sclerosis and was not only battling for the trophy but had her own personal battle going on.

“She just never let up, she didn’t stop! For me she is a true inspiration. Her food is special, not just because it is technically brilliant but also because it has heart, it’s got soul and it’s got love.”

While, co-presenter Wallace said: “What a lovely, lovely final. Today from Kadeena we got very special dishes.

"It’s not just the quality of Kadeena’s cooking, it’s the originality of the ideas.

“There is a reason she has a bedroom full of medals – she is a serious competitor.”

After four weeks of heats, one week of semi-finals and a final week, Cox was crowned the winner out of 20 famous faces.

Some of this year's celebrities included Blue singer Duncan James, Britain’s Got Talent finalist and comedian Nabil Abdulrashid, and The Great British Sewing Bee judge Patrick Grant were also among this year’s contestants.

Cox joins the company of Celebrity Masterchef winners including 2019 winner's athlete Greg Rutherford and former Atomic Kitten Liz McClarnon who won the programme in 2008.

Last year Irish-Iraqi broadcaster and YouTube star Riyadh Khalaf won the title.