The final three celebrity chefs will take to our screens in the Celebrity Masterchef grand finale tonight. 

After a nail-biting series, the hit cooking competition will come to an exciting end at 9pm. 

This comes after Love Island Star Kem Cetinay and Homes Under The Hammer presenter Dion Dublin were forced to hang up their aprons in last night's semi-final. 

Tonight's final will see the remaining three prepare dishes for the culinary elite, including:  Michel Roux jr and Aktar Islam.

Who made it to the Celebrity Masterchef Final?

Megan McKenna

York Press: Megan McKenna is in the top three. Credit: PAMegan McKenna is in the top three. Credit: PA

Megan McKenna is a reality star who rose to fame after appearing on Ex On The Beach in 2015

She went on to feature in five series of The Only Way Is Essex.

McKenna has also competed on Celebrity Big Brother and appeared on Celebs Go Dating.

Joe Swash

York Press: Jo Swash has made the Celebrity Masterchef final. Credit:PAJo Swash has made the Celebrity Masterchef final. Credit:PA

Joe Swash is famous for playing Mickey Miller on EastEnders.

During his career he has won both I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! and Dancing on Ice.

Swash is also married to Love Island panelist Stacey Solomon.

Kadeena Cox

York Press: Kadeena Cox has made the final three of Celebrity Masterchef. Credit:PAKadeena Cox has made the final three of Celebrity Masterchef. Credit:PA

Kadeena Cox is famous for being Paralympic champion athlete.

She has won gold medals in both T38 sprints and C4 para-cycling events, including two at Tokyo 2020.

Celebrity Masterchef returns to BBC One on Friday 17 September at 9pm