A WEATHER warning has been issued for this weekend with heavy showers and potential flooding expected.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for much of England.

It will come into force at midday on Sunday and run until midnight.

This is what to prepare for.

What do the Met Office say?

The Met Office are warning of heavy showers which may lead to localised flooding and disruption to transport.

They said: “A band of rain and heavy, thundery showers will slowly drift east through Sunday before becoming slow moving over the highlighted area later in the day.

“Where these showers become slow moving, 30 to 40 mm of rain could fall in a relatively short time leading to surface water flooding and transport disruption.”

What to expect from yellow weather warning this weekend?

These are the major warnings from The Met Office for this weekend’s warning: There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings.

Where flooding occurs, there is a slight chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services.

Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

There is a slight chance of power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses.

What areas are affected by the yellow weather warning this weekend?

East Midlands

  • Derby
  • Derbyshire
  • Leicester
  • Leicestershire
  • Lincolnshire
  • Northamptonshire
  • Nottingham
  • Nottinghamshire
  • Rutland

East of England

  • Bedford
  • Cambridgeshire
  • Central
  • Bedfordshire
  • Essex
  • Hertfordshire
  • Luton
  • Norfolk
  • Peterborough
  • Southend-on-Sea
  • Suffolk
  • Thurrock

London & South East England

  • Bracknell Forest
  • Brighton and Hove
  • Buckinghamshire
  • East Sussex
  • Greater London
  • Hampshire
  • Kent
  • Medway
  • Milton Keynes
  • Oxfordshire
  • Portsmouth
  • Reading
  • Slough
  • Southampton
  • Surrey
  • West Berkshire
  • West Sussex
  • Windsor and Maidenhead
  • Wokingham

North East England

  • Darlington
  • Durham
  • Gateshead
  • Hartlepool
  • Middlesbrough
  • Newcastle upon Tyne
  • North Tyneside
  • Northumberland
  • Redcar and Cleveland South
  • Tyneside
  • Stockton-on-Tees
  • Sunderland

North West England

  • Cumbria

South West England

  • Gloucestershire
  • Swindon
  • Wiltshire

West Midlands

  • Staffordshire
  • Warwickshire
  • West Midlands Conurbation
  • Worcestershire

Yorkshire & Humber

  • East Riding of Yorkshire
  • Kingston upon Hull
  • North East Lincolnshire
  • North Lincolnshire
  • North Yorkshire
  • South Yorkshire
  • West Yorkshire
  • York