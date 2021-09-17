A WEATHER warning has been issued for this weekend with heavy showers and potential flooding expected.
The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for much of England.
It will come into force at midday on Sunday and run until midnight.
This is what to prepare for.
What do the Met Office say?
The Met Office are warning of heavy showers which may lead to localised flooding and disruption to transport.
⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued ⚠️— Met Office (@metoffice) September 17, 2021
Heavy showers across eastern England may lead to localised flooding on Sunday 🌧️
Sunday 1200 – 2359
Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs
Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/6BIbVkSdtK
They said: “A band of rain and heavy, thundery showers will slowly drift east through Sunday before becoming slow moving over the highlighted area later in the day.
“Where these showers become slow moving, 30 to 40 mm of rain could fall in a relatively short time leading to surface water flooding and transport disruption.”
What to expect from yellow weather warning this weekend?
These are the major warnings from The Met Office for this weekend’s warning: There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings.
Where flooding occurs, there is a slight chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services.
Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.
There is a slight chance of power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses.
What areas are affected by the yellow weather warning this weekend?
East Midlands
- Derby
- Derbyshire
- Leicester
- Leicestershire
- Lincolnshire
- Northamptonshire
- Nottingham
- Nottinghamshire
- Rutland
East of England
- Bedford
- Cambridgeshire
- Central
- Bedfordshire
- Essex
- Hertfordshire
- Luton
- Norfolk
- Peterborough
- Southend-on-Sea
- Suffolk
- Thurrock
London & South East England
- Bracknell Forest
- Brighton and Hove
- Buckinghamshire
- East Sussex
- Greater London
- Hampshire
- Kent
- Medway
- Milton Keynes
- Oxfordshire
- Portsmouth
- Reading
- Slough
- Southampton
- Surrey
- West Berkshire
- West Sussex
- Windsor and Maidenhead
- Wokingham
North East England
- Darlington
- Durham
- Gateshead
- Hartlepool
- Middlesbrough
- Newcastle upon Tyne
- North Tyneside
- Northumberland
- Redcar and Cleveland South
- Tyneside
- Stockton-on-Tees
- Sunderland
North West England
- Cumbria
South West England
- Gloucestershire
- Swindon
- Wiltshire
West Midlands
- Staffordshire
- Warwickshire
- West Midlands Conurbation
- Worcestershire
Yorkshire & Humber
- East Riding of Yorkshire
- Kingston upon Hull
- North East Lincolnshire
- North Lincolnshire
- North Yorkshire
- South Yorkshire
- West Yorkshire
- York
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.