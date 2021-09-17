ANDREW Neil has spoken for the first time since quitting GB News, explaining his reasons for leaving the channel.

The journalist and broadcaster, 72, appeared on BBC’s Question Time days after announcing his departure from the fledgling channel in a tweet where he said it was “time to reduce my commitments on a number of fronts”.

He was asked to explain why he turned his back on the fledgling channel which he quit his BBC job to join.

Disagreements with other senior members of the channel, he said, were the reason behind his exit.

Answering a question from an audience member, Mr Neil said: “I had always made it clear that it would not be a British Fox News. You could do something different without going anywhere near Fox.

“More and more differences emerged between myself and the other senior managers.”



Broadcaster @afneil says he left GB News because the direction of the channel “wasn’t the direction that I outlined” and that he wanted to take “a different route”. #bbcqt pic.twitter.com/Bun7Oh4CfR — BBC Question Time (@bbcquestiontime) September 16, 2021

“They deal in untruths and conspiracy theories, and they deal in fake news. That is not my kind of journalism, and I would never had set out to do that.

“I will let you draw your own conclusions as to why I am here tonight and not on GB News.”

Mr Neil was pushed by BBC Question Time host Fiona Bruce to explain what prompted his exit.

He responded: “In the run up to the launch, and through the launch, more and more differences emerged between myself and the other senior managers and board of GB News.

“Rather than them narrowing, they got wider and wider, and I thought that it was best that if that was the direction they wanted to take then that is up to them.”

Asked what the direction was, Mr Neil added: “I think it is what you see at the moment, people should make up their own minds as to whether that is what they want to watch.

“It was not the direction I had envisaged for the channel.”

The broadcaster would not say whether his departure was due to the channel moving “too far to the right”.

After resigning from GB News last week, Mr Neil said: "I am sorry to go but I have concluded it’s time to reduce my commitments...

"I wish GB News well in continuing to fulfil its founding promise and mission to reach audiences currently underserved by existing news broadcasters."

GB News said in a statement on Twitter: "Andrew is without doubt one of the finest journalists and interviewers in this country.

"GB News thanks him for his 12 months of leadership, wisdom and advice and we wish him well."