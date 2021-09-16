Strictly is almost back on our screens and we finally have some answers.

The final 2021 line up has been confirmed ahead of the show's return this Saturday night.

This year, we'll see 15 couples take to the Strictly ballroonm after the show was reduced to 12 couples last year because of the pandemic.

From Tiktok stars to BBC Breakfast presenters, this series has it all.

Let's introduce you to this year's stars of the show.

Meet the 2021 Strictly contestants

Adam Peaty

Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty joins the line up. Credit: PA

Olympic hero Adam Peaty has admitted his swimming skills may hinder him on Strictly Come Dancing but said he hopes his hips will be “quite fluid”.

The three-time Olympic champion signed up for the BBC One show following his triumphs at the Tokyo Games over the summer.

The 26-year-old will be swapping his breaststroke for ballroom moves as he joins the celebrity line-up.

AJ Odudu

AJ Odudu joins the Strictly line up. Credit: PA

The Voice presenter AJ Odudu has said Strictly Come Dancing is giving her an insight into how contestants on The Voice feel.

The television presenter admitted that she thinks competing will be harder than presenting.

Odudu explained that when she presents it is not about her and that she can focus on helping the contesants but this time the roles have reversed.

Dan Walker

Dan Walker, best known as the host of BBC Breakfast host will be taking to our screens every Saturday night for Strictly too.

Walker has presented daily TV show since 2016

You might recognise him for his sports coverage across the BBC too.

The presenter admitted that his children only ask him to go on two shows - Saturday Mash Up and Strictly.

After Walker apepared on the former this summer, it was time that he embraced the sequins.

Greg Wise

Actor Greg Wise is the next Strictly contestant. Credit: PA

Actor Greg Wise, best known for his roles in Sense and Sensibility and the Crown, put off his first holiday with his wife Dame Emma Thompson in seven years to be on Strictly.

Wise said his wife encouraged him to agree to the dancing competition and that she was “thrilled” at the prospect of supporting her husband during the show.

Dame Emma is reportedly thriled to be spending her Autumn watching her husband compete for the glitterball trophy.

John Whaite

GBBO winner joins Strictly. Credit: PA

The Great British Bake Off winner, John Whaite will be competing for the Strictly trophy this year.

The 2013 winner will be part of the show's first all male partnership.

This comes after the success of Nicola Adams and Katya Jones ,who danced together last series.

Julie Love

Julie Love is next up in this year's Strictly recruits. Credit:PA

Julie Love is besotted with the Strictly ballroom as she becomes the next 2021 contestant.

The actor and comedian admitted that she was still in shock after the announcement.

She is a regular panelist on Loose Women which is where she told the nation she would be picking up her dancing shoes.

The Strictly ballroom is a long way from her Quarnatine Date Nights but Love is excited for her all her Strictly dreams to come true.

Katie McGlynn

Hollyoaks actor Katie McGlynn joins Strictly. Credit: PA

Waterloo Road actor Katie McGlynn's annoucement to the Strictly line up came on BBC Breakfast.

McGlynn is best known for her work on Coronation Street but she is currently playing Becky Quentin in Hollyoaks.

She admitted that she isn't really a dancer but is looking forward to honing a new skill and will give the compeition 110%.

Nina Wadia

Strictly's line up also includes Eastenders star Nina Wadia. Credit: PA

Eastenders star Nadia Wadia will also be glamming for the ballfroom this year but admits she is not looking forward to the Strictly Come Dancing Treatment.

The 52-year-old who is best known for playing Zainab Masood in EastEnders confessed that she is nervous about the sparkly costumes.

The actor said she that she is "much more a t-shirt" kind of girl.

Ugo Monye

Former rugby player Ugo Monye will also be joining the Strictly line up. Credit: PA

Former England rugby international player Ugo Monye has said he thinks his sporting career will stand him in good stead for Strictly Come Dancing.

The former England player, who now works as a pundit, thinks his rugby skills will put him at an advantage because he is used to hard work.

Rhys Stephenson

CBBC star Rhys Stephenson joins the line up. Credit: PA

CBBC favourite Rhys Stephenson hints that he will show his more “serious” side on Strictly Come Dancing.

The 27-year-old presenter is best known for hosting children’s programmes on the channel, often with puppet Hacker T Dog.

However, he suggested his dance routines will still utilise his sense of humour so he won't be forgetting his CBBC roots.

Robert Webb

Comedian Robert Webb is the next 2021 Strictly contestant

Comedian Robert Webb has said his health problems motivated him to take part in the upcoming series of Strictly Come Dancing.

Webb had open heart surgery after he discovered in 2019 that he was suffering from a heart murmur caused by a mitral valve prolapse.

The comedian explained that his motivation for taking part was down to age and his health scare.

He added that there is no time to be sitting on the sidelines to be watching others dancing.

Rose Ayling- Ellis

Rose Ayling-Ellis joins Strictly. Credit: PA

Eastender's Frankie Lewis or better known as actor Rose Ayling Ellis will be taking to the Strictly ballroom this year.

Lewis makes history as the shows first ever deaf contestant.

She admitted that this is an equally exciting and scary move for her and that she is glad that she doesn't ahve to keep the Strictly secret anymore.

Sara Davies

Sara Davies joins the Strictly line up. Credit: PA

Dragons’ Den star Sara Davies has said that she will find it “funny” not to be the one giving the feedback when she appears in Strictly Come Dancing.

The shift between boardroom to ballroom will be tricky for Davies,

The 37- year old said she is more used to telling other people where they are going wrong.

Tilly Ramsay

Tilly Ramsay will be hitting the Strictly ballroom this year, Credit: PA

Daughter of the foul-mouthed celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay, Tilly will be quick-stepping from Tiktok to the ballroom as the show's next contestant.

The popular Tiktoker and chef in her own right has been featured on cooking programmes on both CBBC and ITV.

Till, 19, will be delighting her 9.5 million followers when she takes to the dance floor in what she has called her biggest adventure yet.

Tom Fletcher

Singer and guitarist Tom Fletcher joins Strictly. Credit: PA

Singer and guitarist Tom Fletcher will be swapping this singing voice for dancing shoes this Autumn.

Fletcher is best known for being a member of Mcfly and the supergroup McBusted.

He is not the only member of Mcfly to take to Strictly ballroom after fellow bandmate Harry Judd won the show 10 years ago.

Strictly Come Dancing starts on BBC One on Saturday September 18 at 7.45pm.