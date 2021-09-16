Sir Elton John has announced that the upcoming European and UK tour dates of his 2021 Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour have been rescheduled to 2023.

The musician, 74, said in a statement on Twitter: “It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that I am forced to reschedule the 2021 dates of my Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour in Europe and the UK to 2023.

“At the end of my summer break I fell awkwardly on a hard surface and have been in considerable pain and discomfort in my hip ever since.

He added:"Despite intensive physio and specialist treatment, the pain has continued to get worse and is leading to increasing difficulties moving.

Important update on my Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour.#EltonFarewellTour pic.twitter.com/qyPY2H0t9k — Elton John (@eltonofficial) September 16, 2021

"I have been advised to have an operation as soon as possible to get me back to full fitness and make sure there are no long-term complications.

"I will be undertaking a programme of intensive physiotherapy that will ensure a full recovery and a return to full mobility without pain.

“I am going to complete the charitable Global Citizen event on 25th September as I don’t want to let a charity down.

The pop icon concluded:"Being just five songs it’s a very different physical undertaking to the demands of playing for close to three hours every night on tour and travelling overnight between countries. After this I will be having the operation to ensure the tour can get back on the road in January of 2022 in New Orleans.

“I know how patient my incredible fans have been since Covid halted touring last year, and it breaks my heart to keep you waiting any longer. I completely feel your frustrations after the year we’ve had. I promise you this – the shows will return to the road next year and I will make sure they are more than worth the wait.

“Love, Elton x'”.