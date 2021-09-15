Mark Spencer remains as Chief Whip as Boris Johnson shakes up his top team.
The MP has been in the role since 2019.
He joins Priti Patel and Rishi Sunak who have also been re-appointed as Home Secretary and Chancellor of the Exchequer.
Earlier today Gavin Williamson, Robert Buckland, Robert Jendrick and Amanda Milling were all sacked from their positions in the Cabinet.
The Rt Hon Mark Spencer MP @Mark_Spencer remains as Parliamentary Secretary to the Treasury (Chief Whip)#Reshuffle pic.twitter.com/KwIepNWKGm— UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) September 15, 2021
Meanwhile, Liz Truss has been given the role of Foreign Secretary having replaced Dominic Raab who's taken on the role of Justice Secretary.
Earlier today a No.10 source had told the PA News Agency that Johnson will be conducting a reshuffle to “put in place a strong and united team” so that the UK could build back up from the pandemic.
“Yesterday, the PM set out his plan for managing Covid during the autumn and winter,” they added.
“But the Government must also redouble our efforts to deliver on the people’s priorities.
“The PM will be appointing ministers this afternoon with a focus on uniting and levelling up the whole country.”
