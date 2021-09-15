Priti Patel and Rishi Sunak have been re-appointed as Home Secretary and Chancellor of the Exchequer respectively Boris Johnson reshuffles his Cabinet.
Earlier today Gavin Williamson, Robert Buckland and Robert Jendrick were all sacked from their positions in the Cabinet as Education Secretary, Lord Chancellor & Justice Secretary and Communities Secretary respectively.
Patel had held the position of Home Secretary since July 2019 when Boris Johnson was elected Prime Minister, whilst Sunak has held the Chancellor of the Exchequer role since February 2020.
Patel is also an MP for Witham, a position she has held since 2010, whilst Sunak has been an MP for Richmond in Yorkshire since 2015.
The Rt Hon Priti Patel MP @PritiPatel remains Secretary of State for the Home Department @UKHomeOffice— UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) September 15, 2021
#Reshuffle pic.twitter.com/NQ542I2eLj
Earlier today a No.10 source had told the PA News Agency that Johnson will be conducting a reshuffle to “put in place a strong and united team” so that the UK could build back up from the pandemic.
“Yesterday, the PM set out his plan for managing Covid during the autumn and winter,” they added.
“But the Government must also redouble our efforts to deliver on the people’s priorities.
“The PM will be appointing ministers this afternoon with a focus on uniting and levelling up the whole country.”
