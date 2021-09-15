The second series of All Creatures Great and Small is set to return to our screens this week.
A third adaptation of Alf Wight’s novels – writing under the pen name James Herriot – following the 1976 film and the TV series that aired from 1978-1990, began last year.
It follows the exploits of newly trained veterinary surgeon James Herriot (played by Nicholas Ralph) who moves to the Yorkshire Dales after being hired by Siegfried Farnon (played by Samuel West).
Anna Madeley, Rachel Shenton, Callum Woodhouse and Matthew Lewis also star.
Additionally, Patricia Hodge will replace Dame Diana Rigg as Mrs Pumphrey for the second series after the veteran actress passed away last year.
The adaptation received critical acclaim for its six episodes plus a Christmas special, so a second series was ordered.
How to watch All Creatures Great and Small Series 2
The second series will begin airing on Channel 5 on Thursday 15 September at 9pm, and will contain a further five episodes which will be shown on the subsequent five Thursdays at the same time.
Due to the Bilsdale transmitter fire that took place in Yorkshire in August there are some people still without TV signal, but there are ways to get around that problem for those affected.
You’ll be able to watch the episodes live on the my5 channel player.
Alternatively, for Sky customers you’ll be able to watch on the SkyGo app on phone, tablet or laptop.
Virgin Media customers will be able to watch on the Virgin TV Go app.
All Creatures Great and Small starts on Channel 5 at 9pm on Thursday September 15.
