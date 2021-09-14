Netflix’s film version of TV drama Luther has just revealed Idris Elba’s co-stars.
Cynthia Erivo and Andy Serkis have been confirmed to be starring in the new feature film.
After five critically acclaimed series on the BBC, we will be reunited with the haunted rogue Detective Chief Inspector John Luther.
Series creator Neil Cross will return to write the film and Emmy Award nominee Jamie Payne is expected to direct.
Netflix is producing the film in association with the BBC.
Luther will reportedly face two new challenges in what the streaming giant has described as “an epic continuation of the Luther saga reimagined for film”.
Who will his co-stars be playing?
Serkis, best known as Gollum in The Lord Of The Rings trilogy, will be playing a villain, according to The Hollywood Reporter
While Harriet star Erivo is playing Luther’s rival detective.
Erivo won a Grammy, Tony and an Emmy for her performance’s as Celie in The Colour Purple on Broadway.
She is just an Oscar away from the coveted “EGOT” status.
Elba’s performance as Luther has won two Golden Globes and a Royal Television Society best actor award.
The fifth series of Luther, which aired across four nights in January 2019, saw the return of the detective’s murderous sidekick Alice Morgan, played by Ruth Wilson, after fans feared she was dead at the end of the fourth series.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.