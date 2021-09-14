ROCK legend Alice Cooper is heading on a new UK arena tour.

US rock star Cooper, 73, and UK rock band The Cult will co-headline the tour in 2022.

The acts will perform six dates across May and June next year with the tour set to begin on May 23 with a show at the newly opened Swansea Arena.

It will also visit London, Manchester, Glasgow and Birmingham, before ending in Leeds, at the First Direct Arena on June 1.

Alice Cooper (Ian West/PA)

What to expect from Alice Cooper's UK tour

Attendees can expect “a dark, twisted trip through goth, psychedelia, macabre theatre and straight up rock anthems when these two giants take to the stage”, according to a statement.

Alice Cooper released his latest album Detroit Stories, peaking at number four in the UK album chart, in February.

Speaking to NME about its release he said: “Detroit was the epicentre for angry hard rock.

“After not fitting in anywhere in the US (musically or image-wise) Detroit was the only place that recognised the Alice Cooper guitar driven, hard rock sound.”

The Cult last released an album in 2016 with Hidden City, which peaked at 19 in the chart.

How to get tickets

You can get tickets to see the architect of shock-rock in on Friday, September 17.

Tickets go on sale at 10am and can be purchased via Ticketmaster.

Full Alice Cooper and The Cult UK tour dates

May 2022

23 – Swansea, Arena

25 – London, The O2

27 – Manchester, AO Arena

28 – Glasgow, The SSE Hydro

30 – Birmingham, Resorts World Arena

June 2022