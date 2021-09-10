The US Secret Service has released a range of “never-before-seen” photos from the 9/11 attacks ahead of the 20-year anniversary.
Saturday, September 11 will mark two decades since the world stood still as the terror of the 9/11 attacks were broadcast around the world.
19 men hijacked four commercial airplanes on the morning of September 11, 2001 and travelled towards major US landmarks in an attack orchestrated by al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden.
2,977 lives were lost as a result of the attacks which sparked irreversible changes to the world, not least the 20-year war in Afghanistan.
To mark the occasion, The US secret service has spent the week sharing never-before-seen images from one of the darkest days in US history.
They said: “This week, as the 20th anniversary of September 11th approaches, we will be sharing photos from that day and the days that followed. Some have been shared before and some have never been seen. Never Forget”
US Secret Service share 9/11 photos
A never-before-seen photo taken by a Secret Service employee: The towers of the World Trade Center after both planes strike the buildings. (Donated photo) #September11 #NeverForget pic.twitter.com/yegU1ic2W5— U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) September 6, 2021
Former Secret Service Director Brian Stafford and members of his senior staff convene in the Director’s Crisis Center on Sept. 11, 2001. #September11 #NeverForget pic.twitter.com/alAIxI0gyC— U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) September 7, 2021
A never-before-seen photo: Ground Zero on Sept. 11, 2001, after the Towers collapse, taken by a Secret Service employee. (Donated photo) #September11 #NeverForget pic.twitter.com/qO1uCW42li— U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) September 7, 2021
These never-before-seen photos show some of the armored limousines parked at the former #SecretService New York Field Office that were damaged during the #September11 attack. #NeverForget pic.twitter.com/rqVFmpfjjY— U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) September 8, 2021
A photo of the World Trade Center collapsing on September 11 from a Secret Service employee (Donated photo). #September11 #NeverForget pic.twitter.com/sLDieclpHt— U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) September 8, 2021
Secret Service Deputy Assistant Director Frank Larkin (left) escorting President Bush at Ground Zero on Sept. 14, 2001. (White House photo courtesy of DAD Frank Larkin.) #September11 #NeverForget pic.twitter.com/PeKCVAXFZg— U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) September 9, 2021
Secret Service employee-donated photos show recovery efforts near Ground Zero. (Donated photos) #NeverForget #September11 pic.twitter.com/f5S8aYTMdO— U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) September 9, 2021
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.