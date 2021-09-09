Morrisons has issued a warning to customers over price hikes in UK stores.
Takeover target Morrisons has warned of pressure on prices due to the lorry driver shortage as it revealed that half-year profits tumbled.
The supermarket said it expects industry-wide retail price inflation in the coming months as a result of the HGV driver shortage, global commodity price increases and higher haulage costs.
But it said it will seek to reduce the impact of the cost pressures and supply issues to keep its shelves stocked.
Morrisons send warning over price increase
Chief executive David Potts said the group had seen price inflation start to come through over the past month, which is set to “continue for a while”.
He said: "We expect some industry-wide retail price inflation during the second half, driven by sustained recent commodity price increases and freight inflation, and the current shortage of HGV drivers.
"We will seek to mitigate these and other potential cost increases, such as any incurred to maintain good on-shelf availability."
The comments came as the group posted a 43% fall in statutory pre-tax profits to £82 million for the six months to August 1, down from £145 million a year ago.
Underlying pre-tax profits fell 37% to £105 million, with the group blaming a hit from £41 million in pandemic-related costs, as well as £80 million in lost profit across its cafes, petrol forecourts and food-to-go.
When adjusted for the timing of business rates payments a year earlier, underlying profits rose 42% to £93 million.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.