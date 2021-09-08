September, 11 2021 will mark the 20-year anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
19 men hijacked four commercial airplanes on the morning of September 11, 2001 and travelled towards major US landmarks in an attack orchestrated by al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden.
2,977 lives were lost as a result of the attacks which sparked irreversible changes to the world, not least the 20-year war in Afghanistan.
2,753 people were killed at the World Trade Center in Lower Manhattan, New York, when two flights intentionally crashed into the north and south towers.
184 people were killed at the Pentagon in Washington when American Airlines flight 77 crashed into the building.
40 passengers and crew died near Shanksville, Pennsylvania when a flight crashed into a field.
The world watched on in horror as shocking images of immeasurable loss and destruction were broadcast live around the world.
As Tony Blair addressed the nation that day he said UK stood ‘shoulder to shoulder’ with America in the wake of the attacks in events that sent reverberations around the world.
To this day, the medical examiner’s office in America is still working to identify more than 1,000 victims of the attack.
As details emerged in the immediate aftermath it was revealed that 67 victims of 9/11 were from the UK.
Remember the UK victims of 9/11
- Sarah Ali Escarcega - Sarah was at a conference on 106th floor of the north tower. From Balham, south-west London. A freelance marketing consultant for London-based Risk Waters Group.
- Andrew Joseph Bailey - Married with four daughters. Originally from Birmingham, but emigrated to the USA when he was a teenager. He was married to Miosotys Fernandez, 29, whom he had met on a blind date. He worked as a security supervisor.
- Michele Beale - Married to Stuart, a builder, and had two children, Joe, seven, and Lizzy, five. A director with Risk Waters, who was attending a conference at the World Trade Centre. From Billericay, Essex.
- Jane Beatty - Emigrated to Canada in 1954 as a five-year-old and worked as a cocktail waitress in Toronto before learning computer skills and moving to New Jersey, becoming a technical supervisor for Marsh & McLennan in the World Trade Center. She was working there when she died.
- Oliver Bennett - A writer for Risk Waters publishers' in-house magazine who worked in the south tower.
- Graham Berkeley - Played the violin and loved opera and travelling. He was on board the United Airlines flight which flew into the south tower. An IT consultant, whose parents live in Shrewsbury, Shropshire, he had become an American citizen in June last year after living in the USA for 10 years.
- Paul Gary Bristow - Was in the Windows on the World restaurant in the North Tower attending a seminar at the time of the crash. Worked as a publisher and lived in Brooklyn.
- Geoffrey Thomas Campbell - A Reuters employee who lived in New York and was attending the Risk Waters conference in the World Trade Center.
- Jeremy Mark Carrington - From Essex, but moved to New York 12 years ago, where he met Pattie, his wife. He had survived the 1993 bombing of the World Trade Centre.
- Suria Clarke - She was vice president of media relations at Cantor Fitzgerald and was working at their offices in the World Trade Center.
- Neil James Cudmore - Was planning to marry Dinah Webster, a colleague who also died during the attack. He worked in advertising and was originally from Dorset.
- Michael Joseph Cunningham - His son, Liam was 13 days old on September 11 and Michael had returned to work at Euro Brokers' office in the south tower from paternity leave, one day earlier than planned. Originally from Ilford, Essex, but lived in Princeton, New Jersey, with wife Teresa, 35.
- Gavin Anthony Cushny - From the Isle of Lewis, he studied at St Andrews University before becoming a computer consultant. Said to be outgoing and traditional, he changed his name from Eales-White to preserve his family title. He planned to marry Susan Brady, his American fiancee, at St Moulag's Church on the island.
- Caleb Arron Dack - Originally from Yorkshire, he moved to Canada as a child. He worked for a global ecommerce consultancy and died attending a trade show in the Windows on the World restaurant.
- Richard Dawson - Lived in Southampton and worked at Thales Contact Solutions in the city. He was in New York for work, attending a convention in one of the towers, when the second plane struck. His body was recovered in 2002 and returned to the UK where he was buried next to his father.
- Calvin Dawson - Calvin Dawson, a UK citizen, was born on 2 March 1955 and grew up with his mother, Idialia Dawson, in the British Virgin Islands. They moved to New York, USA, where he married his wife, Lena James, and they had a daughter, Tatiana, who was born in 1994. He had been a computer network administrator for Euro Brokers since 1994 and was in the South Tower.
- Kevin Dennis - Married to Debra, an American, they had twin sons, Ryan and Elliott. Lived in Essex before moving to New York to work as a stockbroker.
- Melanie Louise De Vere - Planned to marry Ian Roberts, her long-term boyfriend. Grew up in Hayling Island, near Portsmouth, before moving to London. Died on her first day at work.
- Richard Dunstan - A vice-president of the AON Corporation who met his American wife Janet A Gaffney while she was on holiday in the UK. The pair relocated to Providence, New Jersey in 1983. He was on the 99th floor of the South Tower when the planes struck.
- Robert Eaton - A broker at Cantor Fitzgerald in the north tower and a keen Brighton and Hove Albion fan.
- Christine Egan - Originally from Hull, her family emigrated to Canada in 1969. Living in Winnipeg, Canada with her partner Ellen Judd, she went back to university in mid-life where she received an anthropology degree, then a master’s and a PhD in community health sciences from the University of Manitoba in 1999. She was visiting her brother's office while on a trip to New York to see her family.
- Michael Egan - Michael perished alongside his sister Christine at his office in the South Tower where he worked for the AON Corporation as an insurance executive. Both he and his sister emigrated to Canada in 1969. In 1981 he married his wife, Anna Maria, and they had two children, Jonathan and Matthew.
- Godwin Forde - An electrician from London who in 1991 went to visit his sister in Brooklyn and never returned to the UK, he found work as a private security guard whose work included the David Letterman show. He was working for Morgan Stanley on the 42nd floor of the South Tower.
- Christopher Hugh Forsythe - Lived in Basking Ridge, New Jersey. He was a foreign exchange money broker working for Cantor Fitzgerald and died in their offices in the North Tower.
- Boyd Gatton - British citizen who grew up in Paget, Bermuda before moving to New Jersey. He worked in the South Tower.
- Paul Gilbey - A money trader working at Euro Bank in the south tower who had moved to the US with his wife eight years earlier.
- Andrew Clive Gilbert - Married with children and close to his brother and colleague, Timothy, who also died in the attack. Originally from Ipswich, Suffolk.
- Timothy Paul Gilbert - Worked with his brother Andrew in the World Trade Centre. The brothers had been living and working in New York for some time. He was married with children.
- Ronald Lawrence Gilligan - Lived in America for 20 years but was originally from Liverpool. An IT manager who lived with Elizabeth, his 40-year-old wife and children Ashley, 17, Ainsley, 10, and Dherran, eight.
- Robert Halligan - An insurance broker originally from Kent. His son, also Robert, held a charity concert for the victims of the attack in Coventry.
- Nicholas John - Lived with Lucy, his British wife and daughters Ella, 13, and Rachel, 10, in New Jersey. The banker from Swansea, South Wales, was due to attend a meeting at the World Trade Centre.
- Christopher Jones - He was a partner in the American financial services firm of Cantor Fitzgerald and died, aged 53 years, on 11 September 2001 in their offices in the North Tower.
- Robin Blair Larkey - He was a foreign currency exchange broker working for Cantor Fitzgerald, the American financial services firm based in the North Tower, where he lost his life.
- Steven Lawn - A money dealer from Broadstairs, Kent. John and Angela Lawn, his parents, had just retired after running the family newsagents for 35 years and planned to visit him.
- Leon Lebor - Born in London and later living in both America and Israel, on September 11 he was working as a janitor for ABM Industries.
- Michael William Lomax - Studied maths at Oxford University. Moved to Canada, then Boston, where he met Erica, his wife, who worked as a concert pianist. He was from Heaton Moor, near Manchester.
- Mark Ludvigsen - A UK citzen born in Canada, he was a stockbroker and keen rugby player who was president and public face of the New York Athletic Rugby Club. He died at work in the North Tower.
- Gavin McMahon - An insurance executive and lifelong Sunderland AFC fan working for AON, who had recently transferred from the firm's London office, Gavin McMahon had met with his father in New York just hours before he was caught up in the attack on the Twin Towers.
- Simon Percy Maddison - He moved with Maureen, his wife, and three children, Caileigh, seven, Kyle, four, and Sydney, one, to New Jersey, where he lived for 10 years. He was originally from Harlow, Essex.
- Keithroy Maynard - A UK citizen born in Montserrat, he was a New York firefighter who lost his life answering the call to the Twin Towers.
- Colin McArthur - Born and brought up in Glasgow, he studied at the University of Glasgow but left without graduating, only to return 20 years later to complete his degree. He spent time living in Canada where he met his wife and took dual UK/Canadian citizenship. At work, he was a vice-president of insurance company Aon Inc and was working in their offices in the South Tower when the planes hit.
- Christine Sheila McNulty - Born in Gloucester and living in Peterborough at the time of the attack, she worked for Accenture and was in New York attending the Risk Waters Group conference in the South Tower.
- John Christopher Moran - He was employed by Accenture and had flown to New York to give a presentation at the Risk Waters Group conference in The Windows on the World restaurant on the 106th Floor, North Tower.
- Stephen Philip Morris - Living in Daytona, Florida, at the time of his death, he was a database consultant working with a client based in the Twin Towers.
- Alex Napier - A well-travelled insurance agent who had lived in Cyprus, Abingdon, Newcastle and Cambridge before moving to the United States, he rose to be managing director of AON Trade Credit for the whole of the USA, he was at work in the South Tower when he died.
- Marcus Neblett - He worked for the AON Corporation in the South Tower of the WTC.
- Christopher Newton-Carter - A Scot who lived in London before moving to the US in the 1980s. He married Susan in 1992. Studied computer science and became a successful banker.
- Avnish Raman Patel - He worked on the 93rd floor of the north tower of the World Trade Centre as a financial analyst with Fred Alger Management. Mr Patel, a single 28-year-old whose parents live in Clapham, London, had lived in the US since he was 11.
- Hasmukh Parmar - A UK citizen born in Kenya, he was a computer systems manager working for the financial services firm Cantor Fitzgerald in their offices in the North Tower.
- David Alan James Rathkey - A married father-of-three who coached his twin sons and an over-40s team at football. He was a systems consultant and lived with his sons and Julia, his American wife in the Mountain Lakes. He had lived in the US for 20 years but was originally from Maidenhead, Berkshire.
- Sarah Ann Redheffer - Married soon before September 11 to Eric, 33. She had worked in France and Chicago and loved travelling and singing. She was from Enfield, north London, where she had lived with her sister Jane. Was working on the 106th floor in north tower for Risk Waters when first jet struck.
- Rick Rescorla - Born in Cornwall, the former paratrooper was Vice President for Security at Morgan Stanley Dean Witter and died helping his colleagues get to safety.
- Karlie Rogers - The 25-year-old graduated from Sussex University in 1997 with a degree in German. She was a sponsorship manager from London.
- Howard Selwyn - Lived on Long Island with his wife, Ruth, and two children. He lived in Leeds before moving to the the USA in 1981.
- Jane Simpkin - Born in Manchester but raised all over the globe, she worked for the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers and hoped to become an entertainment lawyer. A passenger on United Airlines Flight 175.
- Michael Stewart - A banker from Belfast, he first visited the USA on a trip while studying at Stirling University and returned there to settle after meeting his American wife. He died in his office in the North Tower, aged 42.
- Derek Sword - A former Scotland tennis player from Dundee working as an equities sales analyst for Keefe Bruyette & Woods, a securities firm based in the World Trade Center, he became engaged to Maureen Sullivan in the week before September 11.
- Rhondelle Cherie Tankard - A UK citizen from Bermuda, she worked for insurance company AON and had only transferred to their New York offices the day before the attack on the Twin Towers.
- Ian Clive Thompson - Born in Hampshire and worked as a stockbroker, he had survived the 1993 World Trade Center bombing.
- Nigel Bruce Thompson - A stockbroker from Sheffield, who liked good clothes, cigars and strolling round Brooklyn Bridge. He left Rosanna, who he married in October, 2000 and Neal, his identical twin brother.
- Simon James Turner - Married to Elizabeth, who was seven months pregnant at the time of the attack. An ex-army officer and publishing executive from Muswell Hill, London. Among seven other British employees attending a technology conference.
- Benjamin James Walker - Moved to New York four years before the attack from Leighton Buzzard, Bedfordshire. He was survived by Laura, his wife, and three children. Besides being an insurance broker for the Marsh & McLennan Group he was a football coach for the Hal Block Soccer League and the Ramapo Little League.
- Dinah Webster - Engaged to Neil Cudmore, who worked with her in advertising department of a financial journal. The pair planned to marry in Britain but both died in the Twin Towers attack.
- Vincent Wells - From Ilford, Essex, the 22-year-old was youngest British victim. He worked for Cantor Fitzgerald in the North Tower.
- Katherine Wolf - A classically trained pianist, she worked as an executive assistant to the president of Marsh & McLennan's e-commerce division in the North Tower.
- Martin Wortley - From Woolpit near Bury St Edmunds, he worked for Cantor Fitzgerald in the WTC.
- Neil Robin Wright - An options broker from Tilbury, Essex, who worked in the World Trade Centre, he had two sons, Daniel and Jack.
